The analysis includes relevant data on the teams’ performances, coaches and standout players, while also providing a breakdown of the offensive and defensive patterns observed during the tournament.

These are supported by match clips from the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, which consist of concrete examples of key tactical plays.



The video explanations and additional content included in the analysis will also be available on the Learn Handball app (download on iOS and Android), partner of the European Handball Federation (EHF).

With the game evolving at a fast pace, the analysis outlines the profile of the modern handball player and puts the spotlight on some of the emerging stars who impressed on the court.

Finally, the study explores broader trends of the game and highlights the increasing involvement and importance of the video replay assistants, whose role continues to grow in elite handball competitions.

Read the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 qualitative analysis and dive deep into the tournament’s numbers.