Metz win big in last MOTW of 2023; Lekic joins 1,000 club

The all-Danish duel between Team Esbjerg and Ikast Handbold brought excitement and strong defences as both sides had more than a successful start to the European season. However, Esbjerg won 37:34 top the group after inflicting Ikast their third defeat in a row.

The positive streak continued for FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria as they earned a convincing win against MKS Zaglebie Lubin for the second time in a week.

after five winless rounds, FTC closed 2023 with three straight victories and left Lubin without a point

Andrea Lekic's fifth goal against Lubin made her the fourth player ever to reach 1,000 goals in the EHF Champions League Women - her all-time tally now stands at 1,002 and she is the current top scorer this season with 52 goals

Krim appear unable to beat Metz: the last time they beat the French side was in November 2013; the last time Krim conceded 40 goals was against Györi Audi ETO KC in January 2022

Esbjerg stayed on top of the group ahead of the winter break by winning against Ikast Handbold for the third time in 12 days

Esbjerg's top scorer Kristine Breistøl had an outstanding day at the office, netting 12 times with six of them scored in the first nine minutes of the second half

the round’s result means four teams in group B– Vipers Kristiansand, Krim, FTC and CS Rapid Bucuresti – finish 2023 with seven points, ranked fourth to seventh respectively

GROUP B

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 23:35 (15:18)

After a 22:35 defeat last week, Lubin had to accept almost the same result at home. Nevertheless, they pulled one of their best first-half performances of the season. Despite trailing by three at half-time, the Polish side were leading halfway through the first half thanks to Karolina Kochaniak-Sala's goals. However, they did not have enough strength to keep up with FTC after the break, when the Hungarian side started to be unbreakable in defence with a 42 per cent save efficiency by Blanka Böde-Bíró. It took 13 minutes to set a double-digit lead which FTC held until the final buzzer. On top of that, Hungarian fans in the stands were chanting “Andrea Lekic” as the centre back joined the exclusive company of the players who scored 1,000 goals in the competition.