Mikhaylichenko: “I still take things too emotionally”

For Elena Mikhaylichenko, who is seen as the next big star in Russian women’s handball, CSKA’s opening match against Györi Audi ETO KC on Saturday was a debut in the DELO EHF Champions League.

And two days before her 19th birthday, the left back did a great job, scoring seven goals in the game where the European debutants CSKA earned a 27:27 draw against the current title holders.

Now CSKA are getting ready for the match at Buducnost on Saturday (at 18:00 CEST live on EHFTV).

In this Interview of the Week, the Russian prodigy, who moved to the Moscow-based team from Lada Togliatti this summer, speaks with eurohandball.com about:

eurohandball.com: How does the DELO EHF Champions League taste for you?

Elena Mikhaylichenko: My emotions were very intense, just exorbitant! It was a debut not only for me, but for the whole team. To be honest, I wanted to play that game as soon as possible, because I was full of emotions. The Champions League has a very high level, there are no weak teams in the competition. And it was special to make a debut against Györ, because everyone knows how strong they are.

eurohandball.com: A draw against Györ was an outstanding result for a debutant, yet CSKA were very close to winning. What were your feelings right after the final buzzer?

Elena Mikhaylichenko: They were a bit unclear. I would say we were happy to take a point against such a strong rival. It was a very good result. However, when the emotions subsided, we realised how close we were to winning, as we were leading by one goal just a few seconds from the buzzer. So, it was quite frustrating to let the victory slip.

eurohandball.com: Probably such a debut helped CSKA to get more confidence. How far can your team go in the current campaign?

Elena Mikhaylichenko: I don’t like to make predictions. But the opening match proved that we are able to compete with any kind of opponents. I just hope that we will continue to do it in future, and that we will further improve.