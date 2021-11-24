Montpellier beat Elverum for sixth straight win

Montpellier HB have repeated last week's triumph against Elverum in the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 on Wednesday.

The first match in Norway was straightforward (37:30), at home the 2003 and 2018 champions had to work hard for most of the match but ended on a seven-goal advantage again, with Hugo Descat scoring 11 for the hosts.

GROUP A:



Montpellier HB (FRA) vs. Elverum Handball (NOR) 39:32 (19:16)

Montpellier claimed their sixth straight victory and are on 13 points in the group, while for the first time this season, Elverum lost two straight matches and remain on eight points

Montpellier's total of 39 goals was their most in a match since the 41:22 win against Macedonian side Zomimak in the 2013/14 group phase of the EHF Cup

after 7:7, Montpellier grabbed the upper hand thanks to the outstanding Hugo Descat, who helped the French side to an 8:3 run

Montpellier were tested intensely by Elverum who closed the gap to 28:25, but they recovered and extended the gap in the final stages, as goalkeeper Marin Sego improved to 11 saves

Tobias Grøndahl was Elverum’s leading scorer with seven goals, to raise his season tally to 45



Yanis Lenne flies in from nowhere to score for @mhbofficiel - stunning! ✈️#ehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/e2FbA9gGu9 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 24, 2021

Elverum is Descat’s favourite opponent



Before the doubleheader against Elverum Handball, Hugo Descat had scored 13 goals in the Champions League group phase, with six against Kiel his best outing. In Norway, the French international was top scorer with nine goals, on Wednesday the wing did even better with 11. The 39:32 win allowed Montpellier to consolidate first place in the group, after Kiel lost the MOTW to Aalborg. They are now two points ahead of THW and three ahead of Aalborg and Szeged.