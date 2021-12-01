Montpellier one win away from equalling record run

Montpellier HB kept their winning streak in EHF Champions League Men group A going in round 9 on Wednesday, but had to overcome fierce resistance from HC PPD Zagreb: 24:23.

The French side's longest winning run lasted for eight matches, from the 2016/17 season.

GROUP A

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 24:23 (14:12)

Montpellier won just like in Croatia (25:22), but Zagreb pushed them hard throughout the match

the biggest gap in the first half was four goals at 11:7, but thanks to the goals of youngster Davor Cavar, the visitors reduced the gap at the half-time buzzer

two goals from wing Hugo Descat paved the way for the first and only five-goal advance for Montpellier to stretch their lead to 20:15

Zagreb continued to compete and closed to 22:21, but they couldn’t avoid the defeat - their fifth in a row against Montpellier

Montpellier’s 22-year-old Karl Wallinius led scoring with five

The team is the star at Montpellier

Seven victories in a row, first place in their group - what makes Montpellier so strong this season?

Of course, coach Patrice Canayer’s 27 seasons’ worth of experience has helped the French club to two Champions League trophies, but on court, this group of young guys are a unit. Already 10 players had their name on the score sheet for Montpellier at half-time, a proof for the depth of the squad.