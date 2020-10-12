MOTW to feature Porto vs Szeged premiere

The Match of the Week is set to travel to the most western venue in this season’s EHF Champions League Men, as FC Porto against MOL-Pick Szeged is the featured game in round 4.

The group A match in the Pavilhao Dragao Arena in Porto is scheduled for Thursday (15 October) at 20:45 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV with commentary from Chris O’Reilly.

The MOTW tag further includes extensive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage on EHF's social media channels before, during and after the game.

Both teams want to kick-start their campaign

Thursday is the first time that Porto and Szeged will meet in a European competition.

While the Hungarian side have been regulars in the continental top flight for a long time, reaching the quarter-final on five occasions, Porto are appearing in the EHF Champions League group phase only for the fourth season.

Both teams will be looking to kick-start their 2020/21 campaign on Thursday.

Porto lost two of their first three matches - against Elverum Handball and SG Flensburg-Handewitt - but kept both points at home while hosting HC Meshkov Brest three weeks ago.

Szeged, though, have contested only one match so far, losing at Lomza Vive Kielce, as their other games had to be postponed amid the Covid-19 situation.

The MOTW pits two coaches against each other who know what it takes to be successful in Europe: Szeged’s Juan Carlos Pastor won the EHF Cup with the Hungarian club in 2014, Porto’s Magnus Andersson did the same with Frisch Auf Göppingen in 2016 and again in 2017.