Mouth-watering clashes on EHF FINAL4 semi-finals card
The top four teams in this year's EHF Champions League Women are set to clash for the title in the 20,000-seater MVM Dome. The semi-finals pitch the record champions against debutants, and the reigning champions against resurgent opponents.
After conceding a painful loss against Brest Bretagne Handball last season in the semi-finals, Györi Audi ETO KC, who won five titles between 2013 and 2021, are back in business, but will face another team that has lost a single game this season, Team Esbjerg.
On the other hand, Metz Handball beat reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand twice in the group phase, but can they do it again in a fiery clash that will yield the second finalist for Sunday?
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Saturday 3 June 2022, 15:15 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Györ qualified for the seventh time in eighth editions for the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, winning the title four times, boasting 10 wins and two losses
- Esbjerg, who have played only 56 games in the EHF Champions League Women, will be fighting for the trophy at the EHF FINAL4 for the first time
- the Hungarian powerhouse has the best attack in the competition with an average of 32.9 goals per game, while their defence has conceded the fewest goals per game: 24.8 on average
- the MVP of last season’s EHF FINAL4, Norwegian back Henny Reistad, is Esbjerg’s top scorer this season, putting 86 goals past the opponents; Györ’s top scorer Stine Oftedal has scored 54 goals so far this season
- no other player has a better average of goals scored per game at the EHF FINAL4 than Reistad, who scored 30 times in four games, being the 10th best scorer in the history of the tournament
- the two teams finished first in their respective groups in the group phase, being the sides with the lowest amount of losses in the competition this season – one each
- Esbjerg are coming into the EHF FINAL4 after losing the play-offs for the Danish domestic title to Odense Handbold: they lost 25:24 on Tuesday and the best-of-three series 2-1
- the two sides have met only twice in the EHF Champions League Women: Györ clearly won both duels in the 2016/17 season: 32:26 and 33:22
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Saturday 4 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Vipers became the first Norwegian team to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 for three times in a row, after finishing third in the 2018/19 season and winning the title in the 2020/21 season
- Metz are back at the EHF FINAL4 for the second time, after finishing fourth in 2019, when they lost against Rostov-Don and Vipers Kristiansand
- Vipers’ right back Nora Mørk needs 14 goals in the last two games of thre season to tie Romanian left back Cristina Neagu in the top scorer standings, after putting 96 goals past the opposing goalkeepers prior to the EHF FINAL4
- Metz are the only side to appear in the play-offs this season (where they beat BV Borussia 09 Dortmund), as Györ, Vipers and Esbjerg all finished in the top two of their respective group
- both teams became champions in their domestic leagues: Vipers took a 53:40 aggregate win in the final against Storhamar Handball Elite; Metz Handball clinched a 49:48 aggregate win against Brest Bretagne Handball
- the reigning champions won only twice in the next season’s semi-finals: Györ in 2018 and 2019, with three other titleholders conceding losses and failing to retain their title
- the two sides met twice this season, with Metz winning both encounters: 23:18 and 31:25, as Vipers dropped half of the four games they lost against their semi-finals opponents