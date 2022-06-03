Mouth-watering clashes on EHF FINAL4 semi-finals card

The top four teams in this year's EHF Champions League Women are set to clash for the title in the 20,000-seater MVM Dome. The semi-finals pitch the record champions against debutants, and the reigning champions against resurgent opponents.

After conceding a painful loss against Brest Bretagne Handball last season in the semi-finals, Györi Audi ETO KC, who won five titles between 2013 and 2021, are back in business, but will face another team that has lost a single game this season, Team Esbjerg.

On the other hand, Metz Handball beat reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand twice in the group phase, but can they do it again in a fiery clash that will yield the second finalist for Sunday?

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Saturday 3 June 2022, 15:15 CEST, live on EHFTV