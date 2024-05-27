20240527

MVP Emil Jakobsen: “Gold more important than individual award”

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
27 May 2024, 09:00

The EHF European League 2023/24 season ended with the crowning of SG Flensburg-Handewitt as the new champions on Sunday evening. But their left wing Emil Jakobsen had more to celebrate, being named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EHF Finals Men 2024. Dinamo Bucuresti’s Andrii Akimenko raised his total for the season to 95 this weekend and became the competition’s top scorer.

Flensburg took the trophy in Hamburg, and one of their players left with not only the gold medal, but also the MVP award: Emil Jakobsen was named the best player, after finishing the event as the top scorer with 18 goals – 11 in the semi-final against Dinamo (38:32), and seven in the final against Füchse Berlin (36:31).

For the 26-year-old Danish international, his individual MVP award was just the icing on the cake.

“Of course, it is nice to get this award, but the gold medal for being the European League champion is much more important,” Jakobsen said.

“Without my team and their passes, I could not score those 18 goals in two days. To win this trophy after such a long wait is much more important than any individual award.”

Jakobsen arrived at Flensburg in 2021 from GOG; since the start of the 2023/24 season, he is coached again by is former GOG coach Nicolej Krickau.

“The efficiency of our wings was an important key to the success, besides our strong defence,” Krickau said about Jakobsen and his counterpart on the right wing, Johan Hansen.

For Jakobsen, a key element to this weekend’s triumph was the strength of Flensburg’s defensive wall,

“In the final we were like warriors in defence; for example Lukas (Jørgensen) and Johannes (Golla) – what they did this weekend was amazing,” Jakobsen said.

“We trained and talked so much what we were going to do, and we managed to bring this plan on the court for two days. I am so proud of this team. Important was stopping (Füchse star) Mathias Gidsel, who got more and more tired at the end,” added the wing, who was looking forward to celebrating the success with the Flensburg fans at their own Campushalle.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240527 EHF Finals MVP Gallery 1
20240527 EHF Finals MVP Gallery 2

Jakobsen was Flensburg’s best scorer in their golden EHF European League campaign with 62 goals in 14 matches – still well behind the player who picked up the individual award at the EHF Finals Men 2024 on Sunday: Andrii Akimenko was crowned the season’s top scorer, with 95 goals.

“It is me, really?”, asked Akimenko after he and his club Dinamo Bucuresti had narrowly lost the third-place match against Rhein-Neckar Löwen 32:31. His 95 goals put the right wing ahead of Löwen’s Niclas  Kirkeløkke on 87 and Füchse’s Mathias Gidsel on 84.

Twelve of his 95 goals came at his first EHF Finals last weekend: seven in the semi-final against eventual champions Flensburg (38:32 defeat), and five times in the third-place match against Löwen (32:31 defeat).

“I wanted to win both matches, this was my goal. Of course, I am happy to be the top scorer, but in the end it all depends on my team,” Akimenko said.

“I try to help my team, I try to focus on my performance, not on the number of goals. I was really happy that we made it to Hamburg. We are Romanian champions and cup winners this season, and we are among the best four teams in the European League. Now we hope for even more next season.”

Akimenko scored in all of Dinamo’s 16 matches – ranging from two to 11 goals, for an average of 5.93 goals per match. He remained still 15 goals short of the tally of last season’s top scorer Odinn Thor Rikhardsson, who netted 110 times even though his season with Kadetten Schaffhausen in the EHF European League ended already in the quarter-finals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240527 EHF Finals MVP Text 2

all photos © 2024 kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240526 ELM Finals Main 15
Previous Article SUMMARY: Fabulous Flensburg triumph ends captivating season

Latest news

More News