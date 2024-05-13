Nail-biting second legs confirm World Championship line-up

Elsewhere in Qualifiers Europe Phase 2 Part 2;
- Czechia trailed Romania by one goal ahead of their second leg, but took a comfortable 29:20 win to qualify for the first time since 2015
- Iceland won 37:24 in Tallinn to secure the biggest aggregate win of the round, 87:49 against Estonia
- Austria have returned to the world championship after missing out on the 2023 tournament, they beat Georgia 37:31 in Vienna after winning by two in Tbilisi
- 69:49 was the aggregate result as Hungary soundly beat Lithuania in both legs, the second of which saw a 36:23 win for the hosts in Veszprem
- Bosnia Herzegovina restored some pride with a 26:26 draw in Tuzla, but a 10-goal win in the first leg for Portugal sees them reach a third world championship in a row
The 17 European nations which will take part in the 32-team 2025 Men's IHF World Championship are as follows:
Croatia (host nation)
Denmark (host nation)
Norway (host nation)
France (Men's EHF EURO 2024 semi-finalist)
Germany (Men's EHF EURO 2024 semi-finalist)
Sweden (Men's EHF EURO 2024 semi-finalist)
Austria
Czechia
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Poland
Portugal
Slovenia
Spain
The world championship begins on 14 January 2025 and the final will be played on 2 February. Poreč, Varaždin and Zagreb in Croatia, Herning in Denmark and Oslo in Norway are the host cities for the event.
Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Cuba, Egypt, Guinea, Japan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia and United States have also qualified, with one place still to be determined.