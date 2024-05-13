Nail-biting second legs confirm World Championship line-up

After building a healthy lead in the first leg, Italy impressed further by going to Podgorica and winning 34:32 against Montenegro for a 66:58 aggregate victory. Umberto Bronzo and Simone Mengon scored eight times each for the Italians who qualify for the world championship for the first time since their debut in 1997.

A European debut at the tournament in Croatia, Denmark and Norway was denied in dramatic style, as North Macedonia beat the plucky Faroe Islands 34:26 in Skopje, cancelling out the Faroese's 34:27 success from the first leg in Torshavn.

Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu led the scoring for the Faroes with eight, but he was the only visiting player to hit at least five goals, whereas the Macedonians had four players reach that mark, spearheaded by eight from Zharko Peshevki.