SUMMARY: Four teams ready for Winamax EHF Finals 2026
The champions of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 season will be crowned at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg this weekend. Before Montpellier Handball and THW Kiel, and then MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt contest Saturday's semi-finals, Friday saw the last preparations as the excitement for the season finale is building.
[Playing Melsungen] are always special matches, against the club where I became a professional. I still know many people there and I am looking forward to seeing them, but during the match that is not an issue. Everyone tries to get the best out of it.
A long time ago [Aleš Pajovic and me] won the Champions League together. We played together. Today he is a great coach. But he is now at SG, I am at MT, and we both want to achieve the best possible result.
This will be a very balanced tournament — more balanced than last year. Every participant carried problems through the season, but in recent weeks all teams have experienced an upswing. For us, Saturday is the day. We must not think about Sunday. The semi-final is our final.
We have a good team. We showed it when we beat Kiel last season here, but we could not beat them in the group matches. In the French cup, we beat PSG and Nantes — two Champions League teams. But you always know that a final tournament like this is a very open competition. You could see it when we won the Champions League in 2018.