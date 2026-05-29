18:00

Here ends our coverage of the last day before the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 finally get underway on Saturday. Once again, note the early throw-off times of our semi-finals tomorrow:

12:30 CEST (!) — Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER)

vs 15:30 CEST (!) — MT Melsungen (GER) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

The live blog resumes Saturday morning around 10:30 CEST, so make sure to tune in again for what promises to be an enthralling day of handball.

For now: enjoy your evening. And for later: gute Nacht aus Hamburg!

17:45

We will dive deeper into the head-to-head comparisons between the teams on Saturday morning before the start of the semi-finals, but here are some interesting season statistics for you.

* Note that Kiel, as one of the main round winners, skipped the play-offs and thus played two matches less than Montpellier, Melsungen, or Flensburg.

Most wins:

11 — Kiel*

9 — Montpellier, Melsungen, Flensburg

Most goals scored:

502 — Flensburg

463 — Montpellier

412 — Melsungen

392 — Kiel*

Most goals scored per match:

35.9 — Flensburg

33.1 — Montpellier

32.7 — Kiel

29.4 — Melsungen

Fewest goals conceded per match:

26.6 — Kiel

28.6 — Melsungen

29.7 — Montpellier

32.6 — Flensburg

Biggest win:

+18 — Flensburg (46:28 vs Turda)

+13 — Montpellier (38:35 vs Ostrow), Kiel (34:21 vs Ostrow)

+9 — Melsungen (35:26 vs Fredericia)

Most goals in one match:

46 — Flensburg (46:28 vs Turda)

38 — Montpellier (38:25 vs Ostrow; 38:33 vs Irun)

37 — Kiel (37:27 vs Bern; 37:32 vs Irun)

35 — Melsungen (35:34 vs Karlskrona; 35:26 vs Fredericia)





17:26

No matter the result, it will be a special weekend for Kevin Møller. With 37 saves across semi-final and final last season, the Flensburg goalkeeper was awarded MVP of the EHF Finals. Now the Danish shotstopper is aiming for his third title with Flensburg — before he returns home to his former club GOG at the end of the season. It ends a spell with the German side that started in 2015, only interrupted for three seasons with Barça (2018-21).

Read this Flensburg feature from EHF journalist Björn Pazen: