SUMMARY: Four teams ready for Winamax EHF Finals 2026

SUMMARY: Four teams ready for Winamax EHF Finals 2026

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
29 May 2026, 18:00

The champions of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 season will be crowned at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg this weekend. Before Montpellier Handball and THW Kiel, and then MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt contest Saturday's semi-finals, Friday saw the last preparations as the excitement for the season finale is building.

Winamax EHF Finals 2026 live blog

  • on Friday, final preparations for the four teams — Montpellier Handball, THW Kiel, MT Melsungen, and SG Flensburg-Handewitt
  • read the preview for Saturday's semi-finals — Montpellier vs Kiel and Melsungen vs Flensburg
  • follow the official EHF European League socials on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and the Home of Handball channels on TikTok and YouTube
  • find out where to watch the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, or grab the last available tickets and come to Hamburg
  • Eric Willemsen reporting from Hamburg; photos © kolektiff

 

Friday 29 May 2026

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18:00

Here ends our coverage of the last day before the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 finally get underway on Saturday. Once again, note the early throw-off times of our semi-finals tomorrow:

  • 12:30 CEST (!) — Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER)
  • 15:30 CEST (!) — MT Melsungen (GER) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

The live blog resumes Saturday morning around 10:30 CEST, so make sure to tune in again for what promises to be an enthralling day of handball.

For now: enjoy your evening. And for later: gute Nacht aus Hamburg!

17:45

We will dive deeper into the head-to-head comparisons between the teams on Saturday morning before the start of the semi-finals, but here are some interesting season statistics for you.

* Note that Kiel, as one of the main round winners, skipped the play-offs and thus played two matches less than Montpellier, Melsungen, or Flensburg.

Most wins:
11 — Kiel*
9 — Montpellier, Melsungen, Flensburg

Most goals scored:
502 — Flensburg
463 — Montpellier
412 — Melsungen
392 — Kiel*

Most goals scored per match:
35.9 — Flensburg
33.1 — Montpellier
32.7 — Kiel
29.4 — Melsungen

Fewest goals conceded per match:
26.6 — Kiel
28.6 — Melsungen
29.7 — Montpellier
32.6 — Flensburg

 

 

Biggest win:
+18 — Flensburg (46:28 vs Turda)
+13 — Montpellier (38:35 vs Ostrow), Kiel (34:21 vs Ostrow)
+9 — Melsungen (35:26 vs Fredericia)

Most goals in one match:
46 — Flensburg (46:28 vs Turda)
38 — Montpellier (38:25 vs Ostrow; 38:33 vs Irun)
37 — Kiel (37:27 vs Bern; 37:32 vs Irun)
35 — Melsungen (35:34 vs Karlskrona; 35:26 vs Fredericia)

17:26

No matter the result, it will be a special weekend for Kevin Møller. With 37 saves across semi-final and final last season, the Flensburg goalkeeper was awarded MVP of the EHF Finals. Now the Danish shotstopper is aiming for his third title with Flensburg — before he returns home to his former club GOG at the end of the season. It ends a spell with the German side that started in 2015, only interrupted for three seasons with Barça (2018-21).

Read this Flensburg feature from EHF journalist Björn Pazen:

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20260505 IAJ10076
EHF European League

Kevin Møller: "I want to finish with another trophy"

Flensburg’s goalkeeper was the EHF Finals MVP in 2025 and now aims for a third EHF European League title before he returns to Denmark

4 days ago

17:02

They have proven that they know how to defend the EHF European League title. Now, can they do it once again? Flensburg arrive at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 as the two-time reigning champions. Winning the title for the third straight year would be an historic feat: never before won a team Europe's second-tier club competition (EHF European League, EHF Cup, Cup Winners' Cup) three years in a row.

But Flensburg are aware they have their work cut out this weekend. They eased through group A of the group matches but lost three of their four main round games in the main round — all against teams that are also present in Hamburg. By far the most-scoring team left in the competition, Flensburg's vulnerability might be their defence, as they conceded 32.6 goals per match this season; none of the three other teams conceded more than 30 goals on overage.

Captain Johannes Golla will lead Flensburg's fight one more time, as he is set to return to his former club after this season... Melsungen!

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20260529 ELM Quote Golla Flensburg
[Playing Melsungen] are always special matches, against the club where I became a professional. I still know many people there and I am looking forward to seeing them, but during the match that is not an issue. Everyone tries to get the best out of it.
Johannes Golla
Line player, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

16:44

Last year, Nebojsa Simić had just undergone knee surgery and saw from afar how his Melsungen finished fourth; this time, the goalkeeper is fit and will be on court for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026. “We had an extremely tough season with many ups and downs, but now we are here to be better than last year,” he says on the eve of the tournament. 

Read this Melsungen feature from EHF journalist Björn Pazen:

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EHF European League

Nebojsa Simić: Back on court, out for his first title

After a 10-month injury break, MT Melsungen’s goalkeeper was key as his side qualified for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026

1 week ago

16:26

Alongside Kiel, Melsungen were one of the two unbeaten teams in the EHF European League for some time this season until they started losing a few times in the main round. They then battled their way past Fredericia Håndboldklub and FC Porto in the knockout phase to earn another trip to Hamburg, a year after their EHF Finals debut.

Reaching the semi-finals is the best result in the club's European history, and the team around head coach Roberto Parrondo is eager to go a step further this time. (Again against Flensburg, coached by a former teammate of Parrondo's.) In their domestic league, Melsungen have won five of their seven most recent matches, which included a 30:29 home win over Kiel in late March. However, they lost both Bundesliga duels with their upcoming opponents, Flensburg.

An issue might be the lack of a true goal-getter in the squad: the top scorers for Montpellier (Jack Thurin, 53 goals) and Kiel (Imre Bence, 53 goals) netted more than 50 times; the top scorers for Flensburg (Marko Grgić, 77 goals; Johannes Golla, 73 goals) even more than 70 times. But Melsungen have no player who scored more than 38 times (Florian Drosten).

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20260529 ELM Quote Parrondo Melsungen
A long time ago [Aleš Pajovic and me] won the Champions League together. We played together. Today he is a great coach. But he is now at SG, I am at MT, and we both want to achieve the best possible result.
Roberto Parrondo
Head coach, MT Melsungen

16:07

Before we continue with a closer look at the remaining two teams: who do you think will pick up the MVP award on Sunday evening? The past winners:

  • 2021: Jannick Green — SC Magdeburg
  • 2022: Sergey Hernández — SL Benfica
  • 2023: Fabian Wiede — Füchse Berlin
  • 2024: Emil Jakobsen — SG Flensburg-Handewitt
  • 2025: Kevin Møller — SG Flensburg-Handewitt
  • 2026: ???

This is certainly harder to predict than the top scorers title for the EHF European League Men 2025/26 season, as Axel Månsson leads with 98, although his IFK Kristianstad went out in the play-offs. Next in line is Flensburg's Marko Grgić. But, currently at 77, he will need 22 goals in this weekend's two matches to overtake Månsson...

15:55

Four months before he left Barcelona for Kiel last year, Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas tore his ACL. But since last November, the Spanish ace has formed one of the best goalkeeper duos in handball with Andreas Wolff. Both were key in Kiel’s qualification for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, each saving a penalty in the quarter-final shootout against Nexe.

Read this Kiel feature from EHF journalist Björn Pazen:

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EHF European League

Pérez de Vargas: “In elimination matches you need to deliver…

Kiel’s new goalkeeper on his comeback after a long injury break, Andreas Wolff and the Winamax EHF Finals 2026

2 days ago

15:31

Four-time EHF Champions League winners Kiel are in their second EHF European League season — and they enter their second EHF Finals. Last year, they were edged out by a Montpellier buzzer-beater in the semi-finals, can they go all the way this time?

Early signs are good, as Kiel have by far the best track record this season of all four teams in Hamburg, winning 11 of their 12 matches — only a quarter-final away defeat at RK Nexe — in a series that included two victories over their upcoming opponents from France. Kiel won group B in the group matches and group I in the main round, skipped the play-offs and defeated Nexe to book their ticket to the Winamax EHF Finals 2026.

On home ground, though, Kiel have been struggling. They won only three of the their last 10 Bundesliga matches and dropped to fifth in the standings, lost the final of the Supercup, and went out in the quarter-finals of the DHB Cup. This weekend, Kiel feel they already play the final on Saturday, as Rune Dahmke put it in the media call.

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20260529 ELM Quote Dahmke Kiel
This will be a very balanced tournament — more balanced than last year. Every participant carried problems through the season, but in recent weeks all teams have experienced an upswing. For us, Saturday is the day. We must not think about Sunday. The semi-final is our final.
Rune Dahmke
Left wing, THW Kiel

15:08

Montpellier left back Kylian Prat was only seven years old when his dad, Teddy, played — and lost — the Cup Winners’ Cup final with Tremblay en France against VfL Gummersbach. So, Kylian gets the chance to bring home a European trophy to the Pratt family which his father had already been so close to.

Read this Montpellier feature from EHF journalist Björn Pazen:

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EHF European League

Kylian Prat on family legacy and playing the Winamax EHF Fin…

15 years after his father, at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, Kylian Prat has another chance to bring a European title to his family

1 week ago

14:53

Montpellier are ready for their third EHF Finals appearance — and remarkably, they have only met German opponents: in 2023 Füchse Berlin and Frisch Auf Göppingen; in 2025 Kiel and Flensburg; and this year, they start against Kiel again and will next meet either Melsungen or Flensburg.

Montpellier won nine of their 14 matches this EHF European League season, finished second in group B of the group matches and third in group I of the main round before beating Elverum Håndball and HC Vardar 1961 in the knock-out stage to qualify for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026.

Domestically, they are probably having the best season of all contenders in Hamburg. Montpellier won the French Super Cup (against Paris Saint-Germain Handball, last August) and the cup (against HBC Nantes, as recent as last weekend), but managed to win only three of their last seven Starligue games since the beginning of April.

Can they win their third European trophy this weekend, and first since that glorious EHF Champions League triumph eight years ago? It would round off an impressive circle for Diego Simonet, the Argentine star who was the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 back in 2018 but will end his active career after this season.

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20260529 ELM Quote Mathé Montpellier
We have a good team. We showed it when we beat Kiel last season here, but we could not beat them in the group matches. In the French cup, we beat PSG and Nantes — two Champions League teams. But you always know that a final tournament like this is a very open competition. You could see it when we won the Champions League in 2018.
Érick Mathé
Head coach, Montpellier Handball

14:33

With the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 taking place in Hamburg, the three German teams decided to hold their media calls already on Thursday. The only non-German team, Montpellier, arrived in Hamburg late yesterday and answered the journalists' questions this morning. You will find some of the most interesting quotes here on the live blog this afternoon when we have a closer look at each of the four participants.

For now, if you consider coming to Barclays Arena this weekend in person, do so! There are still a few tickets available for both playing days! 

14:18

What is new this year, though, are the somewhat unusual throw-off times for the semi-finals on Saturday: Montpellier and Kiel open the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 already at 12:30 CEST, before Melsungen and Flensburg play the second semi-final at 15:30 CEST. The reason for the early starts is that organisers want to avoid a time collision with the UEFA Champions League final, which starts at 18:00 CEST. By the way, we will be back at the more usual playing times of 15:00 and 18:00 CEST for Sunday's medal matches.

The early throw-off changes nothing to the facts and figures in the semi-final preview written by EHF journalist Björn Pazen:

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DSC09441
EHF European League

Familiar finals foes aim for the trophy

Again, Montpellier and three German sides duel in the Winamax EHF Finals, where Flensburg hope for their third straight title

yesterday

14:11

If you have a kind of déjà vu feeling, that's understandable. It's not only the third year running that we are in Hamburg for the final tournament of the EHF European League Men. Also, we have exactly the same four teams participating. And even more so, the draw three weeks ago resulted in the exact same semi-final pairings: Montpellier vs Kiel and Melsungen vs Flensburg.

Last year, Flensburg ended up retaining their title from 2024, can they now make it a three-peat?

 

14:00

Moin! Good afternoon from Hamburg! We are only one day away from the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, so let me take you through Friday's final preparations in the build-up to this season-ending event of the EHF European League Men 2025/26.

One of the following four teams will lift the trophy on Sunday evening:

  • Montpellier Handball
  • THW Kiel
  • MT Melsungen
  • SG Flensburg-Handewitt

and here is how you can watch it all unfold over two thrilling days of handball at Barclays Arena:

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