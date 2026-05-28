Winamax EHF Finals 2026 flash quotes: 28 May

HAMBURG — Comments from players and coaches at media calls on Friday 28 May, ahead of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026.

MT Melsungen

Roberto Parrondo (ESP) — head coach

On his tactical ideas against SG Flensburg-Handewitt:

"We have to do something new, we have some ideas, we are trying to do something that we think is best. Throughout the whole season we have had to keep doing new things because we have many injured players and are constantly playing with new line-ups."

On his relationship with Flensburg coach Ales Pajovic, with whom he played together in Spain:

"A long time ago we won the Champions League together, we played together, today he is a great coach. But he is now at SG, I am at MT, and we both want to achieve the best possible result."

On possible qualification for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League:

"We are only thinking about Flensburg, about nothing else, we do not want to think about the final, or whether we will play internationally next season. If we have other thoughts in our heads, we do not play well. And it is not our way to think about the Champions League."

Nebojsa Simic (MNE) — goalkeeper

On Flensburg’s strengths:

"Flensburg always score many goals, especially through fast breaks and second-wave attacks. They often score more than 35 goals and have the best attack overall. I see our chance if we can keep them below 30 goals."

Timo Kastening (GER) — right wing

On his future teammate Johannes Golla:

"Johannes will give absolutely everything this weekend. Anyone who knows him knows that he will show 100 per cent professionalism."

On his team’s tactics:

We are looking at who can be on the court, we are always capable of surprising people. We have the chance to win a match and want to show that we deserve to be in the semi-final."

On who are the favourites:

"Flensburg, Kiel and Montpellier are the favourites, we have kind of joined them. The tournament has so much quality, my favourite is Flensburg, Kiel have found their rhythm again, Montpellier won the cup."

SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Ales Pajovic (SLO) — head coach:

On MT Melsungen:

"Melsungen are tactically very well organised, Roberto Parrondo always tries something new. Last year, it was not clear until the very last second who would reach the final. MT had injury problems at the beginning, but in the end, they played really well. Against their 7-against-6, we need a lot of presence. Melsungen do many different things, but we had a whole week to prepare. We are ready and have no injury problems. Our goal is a victory, it will be a difficult match."

On comparing the 2026 semi-final to last year's:

"This is a final four, anything can happen there, anyone can win there. All four teams want to win the title. We are well prepared, were in good form in the league, but the two defeats against Magdeburg and Stuttgart hurt, before that we were in good form."

On the goal in Hamburg:

"We have a superb team, we are SG, we want to win everything — this is our last chance for a title. But the pressure is like always."

Lasse Møller (DEN) — left back:

On his third EHF Finals:

"I do not have any rituals in Hamburg, we are all really looking forward to it, we want to win it for the third time, and I hope it ends well."

On his mental preparation:

"Our general preparation is not different, only the anticipation is greater than for a normal match. A final tournament has a life of its own, and regardless of how we played against Melsungen this year, it will be a really close match."

Johannes Golla (GER) — line player:

On his last match against MT before his move back to Melsungen:

"These are always special matches against the club where I became a professional. I still know many people there and I am looking forward to seeing them, but during the match that is not an issue. Everyone tries to get the best out of it."

On the chances of winning the third title and his responsibility:

"I can speak for all of us that even more is attached to it, firstly it is a title, but qualification for the Champions League hangs over everything. We have many, many hopes, but also pressure — especially for me, because I want to say goodbye with a title. This is the last chance, we will throw everything into it, but the anticipation outweighs the pressure, we want to win something."

On the 2025 semi-final compared to the 2026 edition:

"It is no different from 2024 or 2025. But after our two current league defeats we realised that we have to push harder. From the last two final tournaments we brought home one title, so we are travelling to Hamburg again with a positive feeling. We have all the positive memories and therefore great anticipation for the weekend."

On who are the favourites:

"With this line-up there is no favourite. All teams have great quality. Melsungen have recovered and are playing more consistently, Montpellier have recently left a very good impression, all teams are at a similar level, the form on the day and individual quality will decide it. We are approaching it confidently, we will not underestimate anyone, even though we have beaten Melsungen twice this season. We do not need to hide, but rather believe confidently in our strengths, then we will play our best handball."

On the impact of the fans:

"We are hoping for a home match atmosphere, we are used to great support from our fans, also in Hamburg. The other teams are bringing their fans as well, so I am looking forward to a full arena. It will be a wonderful all-round handball event this weekend."

THW Kiel

Filip Jicha (CZE) — head coach

On the playing squad:

"We are playing the tournament with the same squad as in the last matches."

On their semi-final opponent, Montpellier Handball:

"We have so much material on Montpellier, therefore we only focused on the matches from this season. Montpellier are a robust team and will perform very differently compared to the group match in Kiel. They are very emotional, have just won the French Cup, are coming with a lot of self-confidence, and will show a completely different determination — more quality and emotion. It is a semi-final in the European League, it is about an international title — and for all teams it is about the chance of qualifying for the Champions League."

On the throw-off time of 12:30 CEST:

"The whole system has to be started up earlier, we will get up earlier and have dinner earlier than normally. We are doing everything to be ready for the task at 12:30p.m., emotionally, physically and mentally. For the players, the time is unusual."

Rune Dahmke (GER) — left wing

On whether he feels pressure or anticipation:

"The anticipation clearly outweighs everything else, that after a season with ups and downs we still have a chance to play for a title. That motivates us enormously, we want to create a highlight for everyone in Kiel. I am convinced that we can deliver a good performance and have good chances."

On whether there is a favourite:

"This will be a very balanced tournament, more balanced than last year. Every participant carried problems through the season, but in recent weeks all teams have experienced an upswing. For us, Saturday is the day, we must not think about Sunday, the semi-final is our final."

Eric Johansson (SWE) – left back

On the rivalry with Montpellier:

"Of course we have a rivalry with Montpellier, as we played against them this season, last season and the season before last. In the Champions League we won, in Hamburg last year we lost. We know each other very well, we are looking forward to the match."