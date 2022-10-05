Nenadic maintains Veszprém’s winning record

Telekom Veszprém left it late to record their fourth win from in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and in doing so remain top of the table with eight points.

The four times Champions League finalists were shaken by hosts GOG, but aa technical mistake by Morten Olsen in GOG's last attack, followed by the winning strike from Petar Nenadic that secured a 31:30 victory that ensured it was a second straight defeat for the Danes.

Group A:

GOG (DEN) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 30:31 (14:16)

After a rapid 5:2 start, GOG were stopped by two Veszprém players: goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales and playmaker Kentin Mahe - the Frenchmen scored six of his overall nine goals before the break including a 3:0 solo for a 10:9 lead

from the beginning to the end, both defence sides were the focus, notably the two outstanding goalkeepers. GOG’s new arrival Tobias Thulin (15 saves) was equal with Corrales (14)

the match was on the edge in the second half, GOG took their first lead after the break at 21:20 and were ahead again after Olsen’s eighth strike at 29:28 with three minutes left. It was followed by the 30:29 by Emil Madsen, then Dragan Pechmalbec before Nenadic ended GOGF’s hopes

Veszprém’s Dane Rasmus Lauge scored five times

after netting 31 times at Gudme, Veszprém need 74 goals to cross the 10,000 Champions League goal mark

Petar Nenadic and Rodrigo Corrales come up clutch for @telekomveszprem in the dying seconds against @GOGsport! 😲👏#ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/p5egwhutLJ — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 5, 2022

Experienced Olsen and young Pytlick strengthen GOG

A dominant victory at Zagreb, an unlucky draw against Bucharest, a close defeat at Plock and now the narrowest defeat possible against Veszprém, are GOG's outcome in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League so far.

Their struggles are understandable after the loss of goalkeepers Viktor Hallgrimsson and Torbjorn Bergerud, mastermind Mathias Gidsel or defensive leader Oscar Bergendahl, but they showed they are beginning their rejuvenation.

Leading the way was 21-year-old Simon Pytlick, who scored six goals and he was aided by the experienced Morten Olsen, who weighed in with eight, and their performance will raise their confidence levels.

