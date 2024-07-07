Fantastic finals in Varna

Four days in Varna, Bulgaria, yielded two new champions in the European beach handball circuit, with Hungary retaining the title in the men’s competition, while the Netherlands secured the gold in the women’s competition.

The men’s competition saw a dramatic final, with 20 penalties shot, as Hungary eventually secured a 15:14 win, after conceding the first set. Marko Forgacs converted two penalties, including the winning one, to help his side clinch back-to-back titles.

In the women’s competition, Netherlands won all their eight matches, including the dramatic semi-final against reigning champions Hungary, 2:1, and the final against France, 2:0, to clinch the title.