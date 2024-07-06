Flawless streaks ended abruptly

Over 100 matches were played on the sandy courts in Varna, Bulgaria, with the top European teams in the Under-16 category delivering some excellent performances, proving that the future is bright for beach handball.

The balanced nature of the competition was proven in the women’s competition, where Germany and Spain, which did not lose any match in the preliminary round and only two sets between them, were eliminated in the quarter-finals, conceding losses against Croatia and Hungary, respectively.

In the men’s competition, between the four teams which won their groups, all with three wins in three matches, Czechia were eliminated by Hungary, as the reigning champions are still in the hunt to win the title.