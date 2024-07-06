Fantastic Hungary and Croatia progress to men’s and women’s semi-finals
34 teams from 18 nations entered the fray in the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO 2024 in Varna, Bulgaria, with the semi-finalists decided in both, the men’s and the women’s competitions, after three intense days on the sandy beaches near the Black Sea in Varna.
Hungary and Croatia are the only sides to have their teams qualified in the semi-finals of both competitions. At the same time, the Netherlands and France made it into the business end of the women’s competition, while Spain and Germany qualified for the penultimate act in the men’s competition.