How to follow the M20 EHF EURO 2024

Increasing from 16 teams at previous editions, the competition will see the 24 participants split into six groups of four teams in the preliminary round, with the group winners and the two best runners-up going through to the main round. The remaining teams will enter either the intermediate round or the elimination round. The groups, full schedule and format is available here.

During the 12 days of the competition, fans can follow all the action on EHFTV, as every match will be streamed live on our platform.

Coverage of the event will also be provided on the dedicated EHF EURO Instagram, X and Facebook pages and on the official EHF Younger Age Categories website.

Fans are invited to check out the full list of broadcasters for the competition, as well as the official EHF TV guide for all the information regarding live streaming.

Broadcasters for M20 EHF EURO 2024

Austria – Solidsport

Czechia – AMC (Sport 1)

France – handballtv.fr

Germany – Eurosport

Hungary – AMC (Sport 1)

Italy – Pallamano TV

Scandinavia – Solidsport

Slovakia – AMC (Sport 1)

Spain – rfebm.com

Switzerland – Solidsport

Worldwide – EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)