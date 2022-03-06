Netherlands book last European ticket for U20 World Championship

The 15th and last European participant for the U20 World Championship in Slovenia is confirmed. Thanks to a close 27:26 victory in a true thriller against tournament hosts Austria, the Netherlands have clinched their berth for the event.

The Netherlands join hosts Slovenia, the teams ranked 1 to 12 from the U19 EHF EURO 2021 and fellow qualification winners Poland as the European participants at the tournament in June and July.

the Netherlands sensationally failed to qualify for the U19 EHF EURO, but were the winners of the Women's 19 EHF Championship tournament to be part of this qualification

Austria (37:23) and the Netherlands (36:18) took clear victories against Lithuania in the first two matches of the tournament in Vienna

Austria were boosted by 12 goals from U19 EHF EURO 2019 and U17 EHF EURO 2017 top scorer Katarina Pandza in the ‘final’ against the Netherlands

however, in a close match, the Dutch side took the victory thanks to a final save by goalkeeper Bianca Schanssema with the final buzzer

A roller-coaster ‘final’

It was an up and down match with constantly changing leads - and in the end, the Dutch players danced on the court.

The crucial match for the last ticket to Slovenia first saw Netherlands get ahead 12:9, then Austria scored a 4:0 run and took a close 13:12 lead to the dressing rooms.

After the break, the Netherlands turned a 12:14 deficit into a 15:14 lead, but the Austrians were ahead 26:25 with two minutes to play. But first, Lynn Kuijpers levelled the result, before the best Dutch scorer Catharina Molenaar scored the winners’ strike with her sixth goal.