Norway and the Faroes seek final main round place

The final day of preliminary round action in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will largely see teams clashing for places – except in group D in Berlin, where only two things are certain ahead of the games. Slovenia are going through to the main round and Poland are going home.

Norway and the Faroe Islands are the remaining teams fighting to join main round group II, with the final matchday to decide which side will progress and how many points the top two teams take to the next phase.

The last round in group E will bring two highly different clashes. While Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia aim to deliver their maiden win at the Men’s EHF EURO, reigning champions Sweden and the Netherlands seek to improve their winning streak and take two points into the main round.

In group F in Munich, the race to the main round has already been decided. Denmark and Portugal both advance, and they meet in the last group match with two points for the main round at stake.

GROUP D

Poland vs Faroe Islands
Monday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this will be a clash of different playing styles: Poland’s patient efforts to break through the opponents' defences, against the Faroes’ speed and aim of isolating the opposing defenders in one vs one situations
  • it is the first-ever meeting between the two national teams
  • after round 2, Faroese centre back Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu is among the top scorers at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 with 14 goals
  • if the Faroe Islands are to progress, they need to beat Poland while Norway lose to Slovenia. They also need a superior goal difference to Norway, who are currently on +11 compared to -3 for the debutants
  • Poland are enduring a generational change as many young and inexperienced players have joined the national team over the past period and are still finding their feet on the international stage
  • Poland will end their EHF EURO 2024 journey after the preliminary round as they have no chance of advancing, but if Marcin Lijewski's squad beat the Faroes, they will finish in third place in group D

20240114 Lijewski Quote AH
We have a young team and are gaining experience for upcoming tournaments. We will give our very best in the next game against Faroe Islands and will go home with our heads held high.
Marcin Lijewski
Head coach, Poland
20240114 Bredsdorff Larsen Quote AH
We will just be looking at Poland now and we will do everything we can to make a new great game and try to beat Poland on Monday. If we can manage to beat Poland, we will bring 5,000 or maybe now 6,000 spectators from the Faroe Islands to cheer our love for Slovenia, so it will be a crazy night in the hall.
Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen
Head coach, Faroe Islands

Norway vs Slovenia
Monday 15 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Christian O'Sullivan, Harald Reinkind and Sander Sagosen will equal Bjarte Myrhol's record of 37 Men’s EHF EURO matches for Norway if they feature against Slovenia
  • if Norway secure a place in the main round, it will be their fifth consecutive Men's EHF EURO tournament in which they will play in this stage, a run which stretches back to 2016
  • Norway and Slovenia met twice at the Men's EHF EURO 2020 and Norway were victorious on both occasions, first in the main round and then in the bronze medal match
  • Slovenia last won against Norway back in 2016, when they defeated them on home soil in Celje; their last win against Norway at the Men's EHF EURO dates back to 2008
  • if Slovenia win they will take two points to the main round. If Slovenia lose to Norway, then Norway progress top of the group. A draw would mean each takes one point to the main round
  • Norway will fail to advance if they lose to Slovenia and the Faroes romp to a big victory over Poland which gives the island nation a superior goal difference

EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway R5 3781 AH Quote
Hopefully, we will win because we are under pressure now and we need to show ourselves and the Norwegian people that we can cope under pressure, but the atmosphere in the group is confident and looking forward to the match.
Jonas Wille
Head coach, Norway
20240114 Novak Quote AH
We are ready to fight against one team that has a lot of potential, a lot of huge superstars in the world of handball. But, we are also a great team and we are ready to fight against them.
Domen Novak
Right wing, Slovenia

GROUP E

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia
Monday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with a four-point gap behind Sweden and the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia are out of contention, but will aim to finish the EHF EURO 2024 on a high
  • neither Bosnia nor Georgia have previously won a match at the EHF EURO, with Bosnia riding an eight-match losing streak, while Georgia have conceded two losses in their debut in the competition
  • Bosnia have a 46.5 per cent shooting efficiency after two rounds, with the side failing to deliver the goods in attack
  • right back Giorgi Tskhovrebadze (14 goals) and line player Erekle Arsenashvili (13 goals) scored nearly half of Georgia’s 55 goals in the first two preliminary round matches at the EHF EURO 2024
  • the two sides have never previously met in an official match

20240114 Tsintadze Quote EM
From these two games, we are taking new experiences, which is very important. Now, we will have some rest and prepare for Bosnia and Herzegovina. It would be nice to end our first European championship with a win. We will fight for it to the end.
Zurab Tsintsadze
Goalkeeper, Georgia

Sweden vs Netherlands
Monday 15 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides recorded wins in the first two matches against Georgia and Bosnia Herzegovina to clinch their main round berths, with Sweden scoring 71 goals and the Netherlands scoring 70
  • Sweden are on an eight-match winning streak at the EHF EURO, dating back to 2022. This is six wins shy of their longest-ever winning streak, which took place between 1998 and 2002
  • EHF EURO 2018 and 2022 MVP, centre back Jim Gottfridsson, needs only three goals to hit the 100-goal milestone in the competition and become the sixth player in Sweden’s history to score in triple digits
  • the Netherlands’ coach, Staffan Olsson, is the third most capped Sweden player ever, with 358 matches. He coached Sweden between 2008 and 2016 and won four EHF EURO titles as a player
  • in the last 12 years, Sweden and the Netherlands faced four times in official matches with Sweden winning three. The Scandinavian side also won the most recent match, a friendly in January 2022, 34:30
  • this game is the penultimate preliminary round match to have live audio description in German for blind and visually-impaired fans

20240114 Solberg Quote EM
The Netherlands are a fantastic team, playing very fast. For us is important to stay compact and aggressive in defence so we can stop their attack and counterattack. It will be a tough match, with a high tempo. The European championship for us starts with the game against the Netherlands. It will be a tough match but we want to win it.
Glenn Solberg
Head coach, Sweden

GROUP F

Czechia vs Greece
Monday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • neither team can advance to the main round after they both lost their duels with Denmark and Portugal
  • the match is still relevant for EHF’s national team ranking, which determines the draw seedings for upcoming tournaments
  • left back Matej Klima is Czechia’s top scorer this EHF EURO with nine goals, after he netted eight times in the 30:27 defeat against Portugal
  • Greek left wing Christos Kederis is the leading scorer for the debutants, also with nine goals; Kederis was the Man of the Match in Greece’s opener against Portugal
  • Czechia lead the head-to-head comparison 2-1, but Greece won their last match – an EHF EURO Qualifier back in 2011

20240114 Kederis Quote NT
They have a lot of support from the fans because Czechia is close to Germany. But we need this win, first of all to show we did not come here for vacation, and also to take a better pot in March (for World Championship qualification).
Christos Kederis
Left wing, Greece

Denmark vs Portugal
Monday 15 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Denmark and Portugal clearly won against Greece and Czechia to secure their main round spots early; the two points at stake in this match will be carried over to the main round
  • Denmark’s 40 goals against Greece last Saturday marked the second-highest tally for a team in a match this EHF EURO; only Sweden scored more in one game – 42 against Georgia
  • Denmark have won all five previous duels with Portugal, most recently at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games when they triumphed 34:28 on their way to the silver medal
  • Mikkel Hansen is expected to appear in his 50th, and Hans Lindberg in his 53rd, EHF EURO match for Denmark; the nation’s record is 53, set by Michael V. Knudsen
  • left back Michael Damgaard is the leading scorer for Denmark since netting 10 times against Greece and raising his total to 11 for the tournament
  • Portugal’s best scorer is left back Martim Costa, who did not score against Greece but then found the net 11 times in the crucial 30:27 win over Czechia

20240114 Gidsel Quote AM
It’s the group final, and the first big test for us to see how far we are in our progress to become European champions. Because, in the end, that is our goal. Portugal are a team that has been improving since the first game, and we haven’t played at the top level yet.
Mathias Gidsel
Right back, Denmark
20240114 Fernandes Quote AM
There are two key things to have a nice match. First is defence: we have to communicate a lot, run a lot, know what we are doing. And then in attack, we have to be patient, because they will cause us trouble. We have to be rational and solve the problems. If we do that, we can at least make the game close and go both sides.
Leonel Fernandes
Left wing, Portugal
20240114 Gp D Media Calls JE
