Norway and the Faroes seek final main round place
The final day of preliminary round action in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will largely see teams clashing for places – except in group D in Berlin, where only two things are certain ahead of the games. Slovenia are going through to the main round and Poland are going home.
We have a young team and are gaining experience for upcoming tournaments. We will give our very best in the next game against Faroe Islands and will go home with our heads held high.
We will just be looking at Poland now and we will do everything we can to make a new great game and try to beat Poland on Monday. If we can manage to beat Poland, we will bring 5,000 or maybe now 6,000 spectators from the Faroe Islands to cheer our love for Slovenia, so it will be a crazy night in the hall.
Hopefully, we will win because we are under pressure now and we need to show ourselves and the Norwegian people that we can cope under pressure, but the atmosphere in the group is confident and looking forward to the match.
We are ready to fight against one team that has a lot of potential, a lot of huge superstars in the world of handball. But, we are also a great team and we are ready to fight against them.
From these two games, we are taking new experiences, which is very important. Now, we will have some rest and prepare for Bosnia and Herzegovina. It would be nice to end our first European championship with a win. We will fight for it to the end.
The Netherlands are a fantastic team, playing very fast. For us is important to stay compact and aggressive in defence so we can stop their attack and counterattack. It will be a tough match, with a high tempo. The European championship for us starts with the game against the Netherlands. It will be a tough match but we want to win it.
They have a lot of support from the fans because Czechia is close to Germany. But we need this win, first of all to show we did not come here for vacation, and also to take a better pot in March (for World Championship qualification).
It’s the group final, and the first big test for us to see how far we are in our progress to become European champions. Because, in the end, that is our goal. Portugal are a team that has been improving since the first game, and we haven’t played at the top level yet.
There are two key things to have a nice match. First is defence: we have to communicate a lot, run a lot, know what we are doing. And then in attack, we have to be patient, because they will cause us trouble. We have to be rational and solve the problems. If we do that, we can at least make the game close and go both sides.