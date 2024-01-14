Norway and the Faroes seek final main round place

Norway and the Faroe Islands are the remaining teams fighting to join main round group II, with the final matchday to decide which side will progress and how many points the top two teams take to the next phase.

The last round in group E will bring two highly different clashes. While Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia aim to deliver their maiden win at the Men’s EHF EURO, reigning champions Sweden and the Netherlands seek to improve their winning streak and take two points into the main round.

In group F in Munich, the race to the main round has already been decided. Denmark and Portugal both advance, and they meet in the last group match with two points for the main round at stake.

GROUP D

Poland vs Faroe Islands

Monday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV