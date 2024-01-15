EURO24M

What teams in groups D, E and F need to go to the main round

15 January 2024

The preliminary round at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany approaches crunch time. All 24 teams have one more match to play over the next two days before the field will be reduced to 12 for the main round in Cologne and Hamburg starting on Wednesday.

The top two teams in each of the six preliminary round groups continue their EHF EURO journey in the main round, which consists of two groups of six. Those from groups D, E and F will play the main round in Hamburg.

So, let’s have a look at the exact situation in groups D, E and F before the last round of matches on Monday: which teams have already qualified? What do other teams need to follow them? And which teams will have to leave the tournament?

GROUP D (Faroe Islands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia)

  • teams qualified for main round
    - Slovenia
  • teams out of the race
    - Poland
  • teams that can still qualify for main round
    - Faroe Islands, Norway
  • who needs what
    - Norway qualify if Norway win or draw against Slovenia
    - the Faroe Islands qualify if the Faroe Islands win, Norway lose, and the Faroe Islands have a better overall goal difference than Norway. This will be the case if the Faroe Islands (must win against Poland) make up 14 goals compared to Norway (must lose to Slovenia) across the two matches. If Norway and the Faroe Islands both end up with the same overall goal difference, the team that scored more goals in all three group matches will qualify.

GROUP E (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Netherlands, Sweden)

  • teams qualified for main round
    -     Sweden, Netherlands
  • teams out of the race
    - Georgia, Bosnia and Herzgovina
  • teams that can still qualify for main round
    - N/A

GROUP F (Czechia, Denmark, Greece, Portugal)

  • teams qualified for main round
    - Denmark, Portugal
  • teams out of the race
    - Czechia, Greece
  • teams that can still qualify for MR
    - N/A

The main round throws off on Wednesday (17 January) and will be played over eight consecutive days.

