What teams in groups D, E and F need to go to the main round

The preliminary round at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany approaches crunch time. All 24 teams have one more match to play over the next two days before the field will be reduced to 12 for the main round in Cologne and Hamburg starting on Wednesday.

The top two teams in each of the six preliminary round groups continue their EHF EURO journey in the main round, which consists of two groups of six. Those from groups D, E and F will play the main round in Hamburg.