Norway defeat Hungary to claim U20 world title

Norway earned their second under-20 title, 12 years after lifting the trophy for the first time in South Korea. They stopped the impeccable run of Hungary, who had easily won all their matches coming into the final of this World Championship in Celje.

A previous under-20 generation of Hungary had won the title the last time the tournament was held, in 2018, after beating Norway in the final.

Netherlands had reached the semi-finals for the first time, and the Dutch crowned their achievement with the bronze medal. They lost their semi-final against eventual champions Norway but outscored Sweden 31:20 in the third place match, while having their left back and top scorer Kim Molenaar named MVP of the championship.

FINAL

Norway vs Hungary 31:29 (17:15)

despite missing key player Martine Andersen, who had injured her knee in the semi-final against Netherlands, Norway were soon in control of the game following an early 6:2 lead

Norway were still ahead at half-time and seemed heading for the title when they led 25:22, but a 6:1 run from Hungary suddenly turned the tide

however, led by backs Frida Andersen and Maja Sæteren, Norway staged a comeback from 28:26 down in the last five minutes to win the title

Andersen was Norway’s best scorer with seven goals; Blanka Kajdon netted eight times for Hungary

Norway remained unbeaten this championship, only dropping a point in a preliminary round draw against France, and became only the fifth nation to win this world title multiple times

Hungary had come into the final with a stunning goal difference of +121 after their previous seven matches, but ultimately just failed to replicate the nation’s 2018 achievement

The final of the 2022 IHF Women's Junior World Championship came down to the wire, with 🇳🇴 @NORhandball pulling away in the last minutes 😵 Relive the thrilling ending to #Slovenia2022 ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/08NWwbDkgk — International Handball Federation (@ihf_info) July 3, 2022

