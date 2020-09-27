Odense maintain perfect record

Odense Håndbold continued their impressive run in the DELO EHF Champions League, as they have three wins in as many games. On Sunday, the Danish side claimed a comfortable home victory against Buducnost, 30:21

GROUP B

Odense Håndbold(DEN) vs Buducnost (MNE) 30:21 (12:8)

Odense claimed their first win against Buducnost, as both previous encounters of the two teams in 2018/19 season ended in the Montenegrin team’s favour

the Danish side were dominant from the opening minutes, creating a 7:3 lead by the 12th minute

their top scorer Jessica Da Silva Quintino scored six of her eight goals after the break

Odense boast a maximum of six points after three matches, while Buducnost remain on zero points

three consecutive victories is Odense’s longest winning run in the competition, the previous record being two straight wins in the 2018/19 season

Odense hit 30-goal mark again

The Danish side not only boast a perfect record in the competition, but also claim their victories in style, scoring at least 30 goals in each game.

Following a 32:27 opening win against Dortmund, they went on to beat Valcea 30:21, and now defeated Buducnost with exactly the same scoreline.