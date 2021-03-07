Odense snap losing streak in high-octane game

Henny Reistad scored 10 goals for Vipers Kristiansand against Odense Håndbold, but her final shot was saved with a few seconds to spare as Odense snapped their four-game winless streak with a 36:35 win against the Norwegian side.

The Danish team are the favourites to progress to the DELO EHF Champions League quarter-finals for the second time in as many seasons, but Vipers will try to turn the tables next week.

PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 35:36 (16:17) (Match played in Ikast, DEN)

missing influential right back Nora Mørk and line player Heidi Løke, Vipers mounted a comeback in the final minutes of the first half thanks to a great effort from right back Linn Jorum Sulland, who scored six times

Dutch left back Lois Abbingh led the charge for Odense, scoring nine goals, three of which came in the second half, while Vipers’ Henny Reistad scored seven of her 10 goals in the second period

the Danish side snapped a four-game winless streak, which included three consecutive losses, as Rikke Iversen scored the winning goal with 12 seconds to spare

Odense broke their previous record for most goals scored in a DELO EHF Champions League game – 33 vs Larvik in October 2018

the match also had the most goals for both teams in an EHF Champions League match featuring Odense (71), four more than the previous record set against Metz in November 2018

the two sides will meet next Sunday in Odense, with a quarter-final berth on the line

High-octane attacks collide

In what was probably the most exciting first leg game from the DELO EHF Champions League play-offs, both attacks were on point, combining for 71 goals – 11 more than in the second highest scoring game.

With a flurry of fast breaks, but also with strong backs, Odense’s experience paid off. An understrength Vipers side went all the way, yet Nora Mørk and Heidi Løke’s absences ultimately proved crucial.