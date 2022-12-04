Odense spoil Radicevic’s historic game

Right wing Jovanka Radicevic had a bittersweet Sunday afternoon for Krim Mercator Ljubljana in group A of the EHF Champions League Women against Odense Håndbold.

While Radicevic broke Anita Görbicz’s record to become the all-time top goalscorer in the EHF Champions League Women, she could not stop the Danish side from emerging with a 29:23 win after a flawless second half.

GROUP A

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 23:29 (15:11)

36-year-old Radicevic, the All-Star right wing at the EHF EURO 2022, scored her 1,017th goal in the EHF Champions League Women to leapfrog Anita Görbicz as the competition's all-time top goalscorer

the key to the match looked to be a 10:2 run for Krim between the eighth and 23rd minutes, as goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart boasted a 50 per cent save efficiency for Krim, with the Danish side's attack efficiency dropping to a meagre 44 per cent

but a 15:6 run to start the second half for Odense turned the game on its head. The Danish champions never backed down and delivered a superb comeback, led by Norwegian line player Maren Aardahl, who scored six times in the match

with their third win in a row, Odense tied their best winning run in the history of Europe's premier competition, set in September 2020

at the halfway point of the group phase, Krim have won only twice in seven games. Dragan Adzic’s side have conceded three losses in their last four matches, and they are definitely struggling at both ends of the court

👑 Your new #ehfcl ALL-TIME TOP SCORER is @jokarad4 - her 4⃣th goal today was her 1⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣th in the competition!#HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/BRDdNxL8SO — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 4, 2022

Hit and miss for Radicevic on historic afternoon

In her 19th season in the EHF Champions League Women, Jovanka Radicevic is still making history. The right wing, who was in the All-Star team at the EHF EURO in 2012, 2020 and 2022, became the all-time top goalscorer in the EHF Champions League with her fourth goal against Odense.

Radicevic achieved the milestone in the 37th minute with a trademark shot from the right wing. The 1,017th goal in her career in the EHF Champions League Women broke Anita Görbicz’s record of 1,016 goals, but the two former Györ teammates are the only players in history that have scored at least 1,000 goals in the competition.

However, the right wing also missed five shots in the game and they proved costly. Odense bounced back admirably in the second half to seal their third consecutive win and pile even more pressure on Krim.