Odense to challenge Györ in MOTW

The group phase of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 is approaching its business end, as teams try to position themselves for the coveted play-off and quarter-final spots.

The Match of the Week in round 11 features two teams that know how it feels to lead group B: Odense Håndbold, who topped the group after winning their first three matches, take on the current leaders, Györi Audi ETO KC.

The match in Denmark takes place on Sunday 17 January at 16:00 CET (live on EHFTV).

The MOTW coverage sees the game day begin with the Breakfast for Champions series on the EHF Champions League Instagram page. During the day, fans will be able to enjoy exclusive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Györ are wary of Odense’s home strength

Playing in only their second EHF Champions League season, Odense are having an up-and-down run with six wins and four defeats.

However, the Danish side have won all but one of their home matches and are the only team so far to beat CSKA, so Györ should be warned ahead of their travel up north.

Record five-time champions Györ are obvious the more experienced side on this level, with a star-studded international line-up that includes eight players who were involved in the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 final last month.

Györ are competing in their 18th season. They reached at least the quarter-final in 15 (!) of their previous 17 seasons - and one of those quarter-finals was against Odense, in the 2018/19 season, when Györ won both the home and away leg.

Back then, Odense centre back Nycke Groot was still donning the Györ jersey. The Dutch standout, who moved to Denmark in 2019 after winning three EHF Champions League titles with Györ, will end her glorious career after the season.

"We have evolved as a team since we last met Györ"

Györ also won the reverse fixture against Odense in October, 32:25.

"Györ are a fantastic team. They are one of the top handball teams in the world and their DELO EHF Champions League trophies say it all," says Odense assistant coach, Karen Brødskov.

"Györ have a lot of great players and individualists. However, we have evolved as a team since we last met Györ, and hopefully it will benefit us in the attempt to challenge them."

The Hungarian side are on a two-year unbeaten run in the competition and will be eager to give Gabor Danyi a golden farewell this season.

The head coach will move to Hungarian league rivals Siófok KC in the summer.