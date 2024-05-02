Mrkva's heroics pave the way to Kiel’s historical miracle
THW Kiel made history on Thursday night: “The chances to proceed are on five percent”, said coach Filip Jicha after the 30:39 defeat in the first leg of the quarter-final at Montpellier last week, but his side grabbed the chance and made the miracle come true: Goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva was the hero in the final stages, when Kiel scored a 7:1 run to beat the French side 31:21.
It’s a fairy tale ending. It's been a long journey and a lot of great games in this arena, but this tops it all. I was really, really nervous before the game, I had a different feeling than usual. We knew we had to take it easy and win every six minutesby one goal. We did it!
We've put our hearts in our hands today. We've showed our fans in this iconic arena, we've shown ourselves that we are a team that can fight until the end. I'm so proud of my players. Thanks to my players, but also thanks to our fans who believed in us. It was a magical night in Kiel, even though Skippy and Steffen couldn't play. But we've had this strong belief. Nevertheless, I feel for Patrice, a is a great idol for me as a coach. Congratulations to him for everything he has achieved in his unique career.
It was possible for us to lose today and still qualify for Cologne. Unfortunately, we didn't manage it. Kiel were physically and mentally stronger than us and handled the pressure better. Unfortunately, we went into today's game weakened because Diego Simonet was injured. We had problems finding solutions in attack. The defence was okay, we conceded 30 goals a week ago and 31 today. But scoring 21 goals in Kiel is not enough. We lacked the courage to switch play, we played with the handbrake on. And that's definitely a mistake in Kiel.