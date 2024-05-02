Mrkva's heroics pave the way to Kiel’s historical miracle

For the ninth time, Kiel have booked the ticket to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4; for the first time since 2014 (Kiel and Flensburg even in the final), two German teams are part of the final tournament of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, after SC Magdeburg had beaten Kielce by penalty shoot-out on Wednesday.

Montpellier made too many mistakes in the last 15 minutes, lost their pace, while Mrkva rose like a phoenix. Eric Johansson (8), Harald Reinkind (7) and Nikola Bilyk (6) scored 21 of Kiel’s 31 goals. The elimination means, that after 30 years as coach of Montpellier, Patrice Canayer had his last international match.

Kiel, who have never turned such a big deficit into a qualification for the next knockout stage, will take part in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 draw on 7 May (17:00 CEST).