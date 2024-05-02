Barça make it to Cologne as Karabatic bids CL farewell

Sad farewell for Nikola Karabatic

It was his 281st EHF Champions League match – and the last one: Nikola Karabatic finished his career on international club level with two goals, a defeat and incomplete. He could have become the first player in handball history to win the EHF Champions League with four different clubs after raising the trophy with Montpellier in 2003, THW Kiel in 2007 and Barça in 2015.

When Montpellier turned an eight goal deficit in the first leg into their first ever trophy against Portland San Antonio, then 19-year-old Karabatic netted an overall of 16 goals in both finals. After winning the trophy with Kiel and becoming Champions League top scorer, he was awarded IHF Player of the Year for the first of three times.

After winning the trophy with Barça he moved to PSG, made it to the final in 2017, but never entered the winners’ podium again. In November 2022, Karabatic became all-time record player of the EHF Champions League with his 264th match. The Olympic Games in Paris will be his last dance after winning his fourth EHF EURO in January. Adieu, Niko!