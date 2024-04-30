Anna

This is me: Anna Vyakhireva

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
30 April 2024, 13:00

Born into a handball family where hard work and dedication was the only currency, Anna Vyakhireva achieved so much success in her early career. But after the highs, came the lows, and the need to take a complete break from the sport that was her life. She returned to the court a new person, and this new Anna went on to achieve the biggest honour in club handball, something the old Anna never achieved.

With ups and downs aplenty, this is Anna’s story, in her own words.

THIS IS ME: Anna Vyakhireva

 

A rollercoaster.

I’ve had some ups, I’ve had some downs, and then some ups, and then some downs again. And then up.

This is how I would sum up my career, if you asked me: a rollercoaster.

Believe me, it has not always been fun.

But now that I am 29 - even though I do not feel like I am 29, at all - I can say that I’m proud of what I did already.

One Olympic gold medal, another Olympic medal, one EHF Champions League, these are the main achievements of my career. And if you had told me that when I was a kid, I would probably have told you that yes, I could do it.

One of my mantras has always been to believe in myself and not to think that anything was too big for me. And I always dreamt big.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Whatsapp Image 2024 04 10 At 22.44.56
Anna Vyakhireva private collection
Whatsapp Image 2024 04 10 At 22.44.57
Anna Vyakhireva private collection
Whatsapp Image 2024 04 10 At 22.44.58
Anna Vyakhireva private collection
Img 5686 New
Anna Vyakhireva private collection
IMG 8356EHF
EHF archive
UH13567
kolektiff images

As a kid, I don’t think I had much of a chance to do anything other than handball. I might have tried some other things like piano, but I found them really boring.

When I was between four and six, I had my little routine of going to practise, even though I was not playing then. My dad, Victor, was a handball coach, so I would go with him and throw the ball around next to the court.

My daily routine was a handball routine, and I was going there just for fun. My older sister, Polina, was also playing handball, so that made sense for me to go there.

But then I started playing with my own team when I was nine.

Of my childhood, I seem to only have kept the tough memories. I won’t say they are bad memories, but they are definitely tough.

My dad used to have me training on the street, no matter what the weather would be like. If I would go to school at eight, I would be up at seven in the freezing street, to practice.

And then, same thing when I would come back after school, practice again. My time would be 70 per cent handball and 30 per cent being a normal child.

Of course, looking back, that seems really tough, especially since my father was a very demanding coach. Nothing was ever good enough for him. But it served me right.

In a way, I always think that things could have gone differently if my dad had not been as tough with me.

My mum did not have a word to say about it. Elena, that’s her name, travelled along with my dad as he would change clubs, training all around the country.

Life was not, I think, too easy for her, as she would struggle to keep a job while my father had to move away. She was taking care of the youngest children of the family; myself, my sister Irina and, later, my brother Ivan. She was basically the definition of a stay-at-home mum.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DWF4 19 AK49917

Overall, I would describe our education, my education, as being quite strict. Was it too strict? I don’t know, it was how it was, as I often say.

One thing was for sure - we implemented the rule of not talking about handball at home as it would get us in endless and pointless arguments. We could talk about anything but our mutual passion.

My elder sister, Polina, was the one I looked up to the most. We have an eight-year age difference, so, back then, I didn’t see her that much as she went away to college pretty early. So I believe we were not that close in the beginning, I almost felt sometimes like we did not know each other.

But then we reconnected, partly thanks to handball, and we started to form a bond that still lasts to this day.

It was around the age of 16 when I really realised that handball would be my life. I had moved four years earlier, when I was 12, to some kind of boarding school, where the best young athletes in the region would gather.

In a way, it felt like leaving home, as I was doing everything there and not going back home in the evening. But the boarding school was in the same city my parents lived in, so it felt like going away without going away.

And then, everything happened so quickly. This is what strikes me most when I look back on my career: how everything came to me so early.

Mind you, I was an Olympic champion at 21. Playing with the national team, playing the Olympics, I could think about it.

But I never thought about playing a role in this national team, a team that I worshipped as a child.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 0841 (1)
EHF archive
JJE16341
kolektiff images
JJE16828
kolektiff images
19I4208
EHF archive
C4 0636
kolektiff images
C4 8350
kolektiff images
C4 9831
kolektiff images
C5 9525
kolektiff images

Handball was not on TV back then, so seeing the national team in the flesh would always be a “wow” feeling. There were players in this team, like Maria Sidorova or Irina Poltoratskaïa, that were inspirations to me.

They would play amazingly, win titles with the national team, and I always aimed to match them.

But there I was, in Rio in 2016, winning gold with Russia at the Olympics. With my sister in the same team as me, winning gold felt even more special.

In these moments, a lot of things go through your head at this moment, and all of them feature tears. You are happy because you have won, you are tired, you are relieved of all the pressure, and you go through so many emotions that the only way your body can express itself is by crying.

And you could think that reaching such heights at 21, I would be starved. But it was actually the opposite, I was even hungrier for more.

2016 was a turning point in my career. We talked about the gold medal, but it is also the year when I moved to Rostov-Don.

They were one of the clubs with the most potential in the country and they were building this huge project. Rostov’s goal was the same as mine - win as many trophies as possible.

I also wanted to play in the EHF Champions League, and Rostov offered me that.

I stayed there for five seasons, a little bit more, and not being able to win the EHF Champions League with this club remains one of my regrets. Winning this title with a Russian club was obviously on my handball to-do list, but things did not click.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 4756

The season I played with Rostov-Don during Covid-19 was a mess, anyway. I started thinking about myself, about how I could quit handball after the 2020 Olympics and be happy with what I had done so far.

I realised I didn’t do things because I wanted to but because people expected me too. I wanted to take a breath away from handball because I was just not enjoying it anymore.

But then came Covid-19, and everything went to hell. The Olympics were moved to 2021, so I decided to play for another season, but I ended up struggling for a year.

My mind and my body were screaming for help.

My body gave up and I ended up injured most of the season. I had been holding myself under so much pressure that everything was giving up. I was a ghost of myself.

So I stopped and went away.

I just decided to listen to myself, to listen to my body for a while. People sometimes think that it is a cultural thing, a Russian thing not to listen to yourself, especially when you are an athlete, and I fully disagree.

What I went through could happen to any player.

In a way, I feel like what happened is my fault that I could not handle pressure the way I should have. Maybe I am not as strong as I thought I was.

While I was away, I just enjoyed life and took the time to do some new stuff. I tried to learn Spanish, I took dancing courses, even though it did not last long.

And I came back a different person. As I often say, the Anna from before was 100 per cent different compared to the Anna from after.

Taking some time off allowed me to take a step back, maybe even two steps, to see things differently and to do things for the right reasons, for the sake of enjoying them instead of just doing them because someone else wants you to.

I could have stayed away, but Rostov ended up calling me as they were in desperate need of players. They gave me a call, like, “why don’t you try and see how you feel?”

And after all, why not? I had so much free time on my hands.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ER 2037
kolektiff images
UH16733
kolektiff images
UH19517
kolektiff images
UH28896 (1)
kolektiff images
2024 02 03 Vipers MKS Zaglebie Lubin 30
EHF archive
DWF4 19 AK49893
kolektiff images
DWF4 19 UH11584
kolektiff images

So I started by going to the gym… So far, so good. And then, I started to do some things with the ball… Still OK.

And then I ended up on the handball court and, somehow, it felt quite right. I was actually enjoying it, and enjoying myself.

I was surprised, to be honest, as I did not miss handball at all when I was away. I did not watch any games, I did not attend any, it was a complete detox. I honestly did not know, after the 2021 Olympics, if I was quitting for good, but I needed to take that break.

But then, at the end of the 2021/22 season, it appeared clear that if I wanted to go back to handball on a professional level, and if I wanted to play the EHF Champions League again, I had to move abroad.

So I moved to Vipers Kristiansand and…

…that was the best decision ever.

It is actually sick how everything just clicked here in Norway. I met so many good people, the life here has been really good too, I have found the right balance between handball and the rest of my life.

And it is no surprise, to me, that I won the EHF Champions League here in my first season with the club. I’ve probably never felt so good on a handball court, I’ve never been that happy to go to training.

The work that I did on myself during my time-off has paid off. I had a lot of talks with a psychologist, and I’ve completely changed my perspective towards handball.

I am still a perfectionist, aiming for things to be as perfect as they can be, though. When it comes to handball, there is no fooling around.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH19676

Of course, winning the EHF Champions League with Vipers was nuts. I had been chasing it for so many years that I enjoyed it even more. I knew what it took to win it. I think you enjoy it more when you have stumbled on your way to a trophy before.

And you could probably ask whether my parents are proud of me now, after being so tough during my childhood, even though I’m thousands of kilometres away from them, in a foreign country.

I’m sure my dad is, even though he has not been able to talk for the last two years due to a stroke. He was never one for too many compliments before, but I don’t know whether we were taught to express our feelings in the family.

My mum is not the most expressive woman either, but I still think that she can see I have succeeded. Even though that was not easy for her seeing us training so hard when we were kids, she probably saw it was for the best.

She probably does not imagine how awkward I feel when kids stop me in the street, telling me they look up to me and how I play well.

I’m a little bit lost in these situations because, in my head, I’m still the teenager, aged 20, with all her life in front of her. I tend to struggle to cope with my age, but at the same time, I'm healthier, both mentally and physically, than I have been in a very long time.

Life will maybe remain a rollercoaster in the future, but I wouldn’t complain if the rise I’m on right now keeps rising for a while.

 

Anna Vyakhireva
April 2024

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

C4 8610
20240425 Veszprem Aalborg Momir Ilic
Previous Article Lessons learned from an unusual first leg
Website Friendly Job Opening
Next Article Job Vacancy: Senior Administrative Assistant

Latest news

More News