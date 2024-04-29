IMG

Kiel and PSG need miracles to proceed

The last step towards the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 is ahead on Wednesday and Thursday, when the second quarter-final legs are going to be played. Barça (30:22 against PSG) and Montpellier (39:30 against Kiel) carry major advantages to the second leg, while Veszprém (against Aalborg) and Kielce (against Magdeburg) have won their home matches by only a one-goal difference. Two handball legends might have their last international club matches of their careers, which end after this season: Mikkel Hansen (Aalborg) and Nikola Karabatic (PSG).

After we know which teams are one step closer to the EHF Champions League title, the draw which sets the semi-finals pairings for the men's and women's competition will take place on 7 May, in Budapest, starting at 17:00 CEST. 

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 2

MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Wednesday 1 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 32:31 in favor of Veszprém

  • Veszprém won the first leg 32:31; the final strike of Omar Yahia was the first and only lead of the Hungarian record champions in the whole match. Intermediately, Aalborg had been ahead by six goals at 21:15, before Veszprém started their comeback.
  • Aalborg's only participation at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne was in 2021, when they even made it to the final and lost to Barça; Veszprém have been to the EHF FINAL4 seven times, last time in 2022, but never won it, being finalists four times in total (three times in Cologne).
  • the MOTW is the eighth duel of both sides, Veszprém won four times, Aalborg three times; two years ago, both sides had already dueled in the EHF Champions League quarter-final. Veszprém built the base for their ticket to Cologne by a 36:29 win at home, the Danish side won the reverse fixture 37:35.
  • Nedim Remili, who was the top scorer of the first leg by six goals, is Veszprém's overall top scorer with 84 strikes, while Mads Hoxer netted 73 times for Aalborg.
  • four players from each side were part of the EHF EURO 2024 final: Veszprém's French gold medalists Hugo Descat, Ludovic Fabregas, Kentin Mahe and Nedim Remili (MVP), and Aalborg's Danish runners-ups Niklas Landin, Mikkel Hansen, Simon Hald and Hendrik Møllgaard .
  • both teams are currently at the top of their domestic competitions; Veszprém are six points ahead of Szeged in the Hungarian league and Aalborg top their group in the “champions' stage” in Denmark. 

Thomas Arnoldsen
It was a crazy game in Veszprém, we got a really good start and really showed that we can match them, unfortunately we lost a bit of momentum and control in the last part of the game and led Veszprém back in. But now we can secure the ticket to Cologne at home, which is a really strong advantage for us even though we know it will be really hard. Cologne is definitely one of our biggest goals this season, and I hope to be able to experience it for the first time.
Thomas Arnoldsen
Centre back, Aalborg Håndbold
20240425 Veszprem Aalborg 89 Ludovic Fabregas (1)
We learnt a lot from the first game. We did not play well at the first half, while Aalborg performed well, and Niklas Landin made several savas in the first minutes. I think this made a difference. After the break we came back with a lot of intensity and we showed our ambitions and out motivations. We will try to do the same in Denmark. I think the second half was better and it would be important to perform like this away from home. We will work to be better and win the game.
Ludovic Fabregas
Line player, Telekom Veszprém HC
20240425 Veszprem Aalborg 89 Ludovic Fabregas

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Wednesday 1 May, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 27:26 in favor of Kielce

  • Kielce ended Magdeburg's 12-match winning streak with a close victory on home ground in the re-match of the 2023 final
  • it was the first-ever victory of the Polish side against the defending champions in the third duel – and Kielce were almost the whole match ahead
  • Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce) and Felix Claar (Magdeburg) were the top scorers of the first leg with eight goals each
  • while SCM fight for their second-ever participation at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 after 2023, Kielce have played at Cologne six times already, winning the trophy in 2016 and being finalists in 2022 and 2023
  • Ómar Ingi Magnusson is Magdeburg's top scorer with 77 strikes, while Alex Dujshebaev is on 72 goals.
  • while Magdeburg did not have a match in the German league last weekend, but consolidated their number one position due to Füchse Berlin's defeat, Kielce made it to the finals of the Polish league after their second semi-final win against Glogow (34:22) .

Artsem Karalek
We are not going as favourites. Defence and goalkeeping will be key. In the first match, the goalkeepers played at a good level. I admire them because they had a lot of one-on-one action. We need to improve our attack a bit. But the most important things in this match will be heart and character.
Artsem Karalek
Line player, Industria Kielce
Kielce Magdeburg 58

THW Kiel (GER) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)
Thursday 2 May, 6:45 pm CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 39:30 in favor of Montpellier

  • the 30:39 at Montpellier was Kiel's second biggest away defeat in the EHF Champions League in the last 15 years, below the 24:42 at Paris in 2017. For Montpellier, it was the third win against THW in 11 duels.
  • THW never turned such a big deficit into a qualification for the next knockout stage, the biggest margin was five goals against Pick Szeged in the 2016 quarter-finals
  • Montpellier never gave such a huge advantage from their hands in history, their biggest being twice three goals against Barcelona in the 2007 Last 16 of the EHF Champions League and in the 2021 quarter-finals against Füchse Berlin in the EHF European League.
  • the last two times Kiel were eliminated in the EHF Champions League quarter-finals, it was against another French team, PSG (2021 and 2023).
  • in their last EHF Champions League quarter-final in 2022, Montpellier were eliminated by Kielce
  • Kiel made it to Cologne seven times by now, Montpellier only once, but won the trophy in 2018
  • if Montpellier proceed, the EHF FINAL 4 is the perfect farewell present to coach Patrice Canayer, who will finish at MHB after 30 seasons
  • while Kiel did not have a match in the German league last weekend, Montpellier won 37:29 against Cesson to remain in the third position.

L35A6066

Barça (ESP) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
Thursday 2 May, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 30:22 in favor of Barça

  • PSG gave a 14:11 half-time advantage from their hands and scored only eight goals after the break; the last time they scored only 22 goals in any competition was in September 2011.
  • Barça have extended their winning series against PSG to nine victories in 11 matches, the 30:22 was the second clearest against Paris, below the 38:28 ten years ago.
  • if Paris do not manage to get a miracle at Palau Blaugrana, it will be the last international match on club level for Nikola Karabatic, who had won his last of the three EHF Champions League trophies with Barça in 2015.
  • PSG aim for their seventh participation at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, while Barça are record participants with 11 participations and record winners with four of their ten trophies won in Cologne.
  • it is the only quarter-final duel of this season with two Spanish head coaches: Carlos Ortega (six times winner as a player, once as a coach, all with Barça) against Raul Gonzalez (EHF Champions League winner with Vardar in 2017, beating PSG in the final).
  • this match includes the best and the fourth-best current scorers of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: Kamil Syprzak (107 for PSG) and Dika Mem (89 for Barça).
  • this match includes three French EHF EURO 2024 champions on both sides: Dika Mem, Timothy N'Guessan and Melvyn Richardson (all Barça) and the Karabatic brothers Luka and Nikola and Elohim Prandi (all PSG).
  • Barça remained on top of the Spanish league without playing, while PSG won 34:27 against Dunkerque and are number one in France as well.

LV 0048

20240428 Minaur Valur Ovydrag 2308
