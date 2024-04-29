Kiel and PSG need miracles to proceed

The last step towards the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 is ahead on Wednesday and Thursday, when the second quarter-final legs are going to be played. Barça (30:22 against PSG) and Montpellier (39:30 against Kiel) carry major advantages to the second leg, while Veszprém (against Aalborg) and Kielce (against Magdeburg) have won their home matches by only a one-goal difference. Two handball legends might have their last international club matches of their careers, which end after this season: Mikkel Hansen (Aalborg) and Nikola Karabatic (PSG).

After we know which teams are one step closer to the EHF Champions League title, the draw which sets the semi-finals pairings for the men's and women's competition will take place on 7 May, in Budapest, starting at 17:00 CEST.