All to play for as teams eye ticket to Budapest

The closest to an EHF FINAL4 spot might seem to be Györi Audi ETO KC, who secured a seven-goal win against Vipers Kristiansand last week and now await the reigning champions in Hungary for the Match of the Week on Saturday at 18:00 CEST.

CSM Bucuresti will aim to mount a comeback against Metz Handball after their three-goal home loss, while Odense Håndbold and SG BBM Bietigheim are circling for their maiden EHF FINAL4 berth after the German champions sealed a four-goal win in the first leg. Team Esbjerg took a narrow one-goal win at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria before hosting last season’s finalists in Denmark in Sunday.

The draw for the EHF FINAL4 Women will take place on Tuesday 7 May at 17:00 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 2

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) – first leg 27:24

Saturday 4 May, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV