All to play for as teams eye ticket to Budapest
There is no room for mistake as only 60 minutes separate the remaining teams in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 from a possible berth for the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest. Three of the four first-leg matches ended with away wins, but the decisive second leg still offers all to play for.
I feel that the team is serene and stable, and maybe that's what makes us so strong, that we get on really well, that we're cohesive, and I think that's what makes the difference in matches. I'm also thinking of all the games we've played this season, with so many different scenarios. We were behind against Nantes, and we're back. We were ahead against FTC, and they came back at the end. I'm sure that's going to help us in the games to come.
I'm very pleased with the seven-goal win against Vipers. However, this does not change anything, because we are talking about an extremely dangerous team, which is also capable of scoring seven or more goals away from home. We have to be prepared for this. We have to treat this game as if we are starting from zero.
We have to reset from the first game, and we have to be on the front foot. We don't have a choice, as we have to attack, we have to be smarter, we have to play quicker and create good chances. We can't afford to make the same mistakes as last weekend. Now we have nothing to lose, and we can go to Györ and play with freedom and very little pressure. I hope we can show that we are a much better team than what we showed in the home game.
We talked a lot about how our defence should carry us in the first leg, and I do not think that has changed for this match. Even though we missed many shots and passes in Hungary, we still believe that our defence has to be strong against a team with many players that create their own chances.