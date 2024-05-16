20240516

Officials for TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 confirmed

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
16 May 2024, 13:30

The European Handball Federation has announced the list of referees and delegates for the four TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 matches in Cologne, Germany, on 8/9 June 2024.

The final will be whistled by Macedonian duo Slave Nikolov and Gjorgji Nachevski, who have overseen many high-level games over their years of refereeing - including the semi-finals of the last two Men's EHF EURO tournaments. The last time they whistled at the EHF FINAL4 was the 2018/19 semi-finals. 

The full line-up of officials for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024:

Saturday 8 June

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

- Referees: Charlotte Bonaventura / Julie Bonaventura - FRA
- Delegates: Marek Goralczyk – POL (EHF Beach Commission) and Vladimir Rancik – SVK (EHF Delegate) 

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST
Barça (ESP) vs THW Kiel (GER)

- Referees: Daniel Martins Accoto / Roberto Martins Accoto - POR
- Delegates: Nicolae Vizitiu – MDA (EHF Court of Appeal) and Oyvind Togstad - NOR (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee) 

Sunday 9 June

3/4 placement match, 15:00 CEST
Loser SF1 vs loser SF2
- Referees: Adam Biro / Oliver Kiss – HUN

Final, 18:00 CEST
Winner SF1 vs winner SF2
- Referees: Slave Nikolov / Gjorgji Nachevski – MKD

Photo © Patryk Ptak Photography

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

KLAHN 02.05.24 830137
Previous Article Johansson: Cologne was our goal and my dream
20240516 ELM Kirkeløkke Main
Next Article Löwen top scorer Kirkeløkke aims for successful farewell

Latest news

More News