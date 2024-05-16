Officials for TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 confirmed

The final will be whistled by Macedonian duo Slave Nikolov and Gjorgji Nachevski, who have overseen many high-level games over their years of refereeing - including the semi-finals of the last two Men's EHF EURO tournaments. The last time they whistled at the EHF FINAL4 was the 2018/19 semi-finals.
The full line-up of officials for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024:
Saturday 8 June
Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
- Referees: Charlotte Bonaventura / Julie Bonaventura - FRA
- Delegates: Marek Goralczyk – POL (EHF Beach Commission) and Vladimir Rancik – SVK (EHF Delegate)
Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST
Barça (ESP) vs THW Kiel (GER)
- Referees: Daniel Martins Accoto / Roberto Martins Accoto - POR
- Delegates: Nicolae Vizitiu – MDA (EHF Court of Appeal) and Oyvind Togstad - NOR (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)
Sunday 9 June
3/4 placement match, 15:00 CEST
Loser SF1 vs loser SF2
- Referees: Adam Biro / Oliver Kiss – HUN
Final, 18:00 CEST
Winner SF1 vs winner SF2
- Referees: Slave Nikolov / Gjorgji Nachevski – MKD
