Officials for TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 confirmed

The final will be whistled by Macedonian duo Slave Nikolov and Gjorgji Nachevski, who have overseen many high-level games over their years of refereeing - including the semi-finals of the last two Men's EHF EURO tournaments. The last time they whistled at the EHF FINAL4 was the 2018/19 semi-finals.

The full line-up of officials for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024:

Saturday 8 June

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

- Referees: Charlotte Bonaventura / Julie Bonaventura - FRA

- Delegates: Marek Goralczyk – POL (EHF Beach Commission) and Vladimir Rancik – SVK (EHF Delegate)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST

Barça (ESP) vs THW Kiel (GER)

- Referees: Daniel Martins Accoto / Roberto Martins Accoto - POR

- Delegates: Nicolae Vizitiu – MDA (EHF Court of Appeal) and Oyvind Togstad - NOR (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

Sunday 9 June

3/4 placement match, 15:00 CEST

Loser SF1 vs loser SF2

- Referees: Adam Biro / Oliver Kiss – HUN

Final, 18:00 CEST

Winner SF1 vs winner SF2

- Referees: Slave Nikolov / Gjorgji Nachevski – MKD

