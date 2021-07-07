Officials from 49 nations represented at summer championships

The summer of 2021 sees the return of younger age category championships and they are back with a bang.

A total of 10 events has been scheduled for July and August across nine nations, giving future stars of the sport a chance to shine for their national team.

Highlights are the W19, W17 and M19 EHF EURO tournaments, with the corresponding EHF Championships for lower-ranked teams scheduled at the same time.

With this swathe of international events, a huge undertaking is required to provide technical officials to manage the matches on and beside the court.

188 technical officials have been appointed for the EHF’s summer indoor events, comprising 54 delegates and 134 referees.

49 national federations will be represented across the series of events. 14 delegates and 16 referees taking part in the busy summer of events are women, which begins with the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 in Celje, Slovenia on Thursday.