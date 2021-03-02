Paris secure third place with win over Elverum

Despite losing in Flensburg last week (27:28), Paris only needed one point in their last two games in order to secure the third spot in the group.

On the other hand, Elverum had no chance anymore to leave the last place in the group, but they could hope for building momentum in their last two games of the group phase.

In the first leg of the confrontation between Paris and Elverum, the French side took the two points (35:29).

GROUP A

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 29:44 (12:19)

Thanks to a strong start in defence, Paris broke away quickly on the scoreboard. With Dylan Nahi scoring a perfect six out of six, the French side was already seven goals ahead at the beak.

The second half was a one-sided affair, with Paris increasing their lead up to fifteen goals, the final advantage, as all court players, except Viran Morros and Mikkel Hansen, scored a least once.

Paris finish third of the group thanks to this win, while Elverum remain last.

Dylan Nahi, not yet leaving

The young left-winger might be leaving Paris next summer, but he remains the focus as ever for his team. Scoring six tonight, he helped PSG make the difference in the first half, before adding three in the second half. Thanks to his defence, Dominik Mathe, usually one of Elverum’s biggest offensive assets, only scored three. Paris will probably cry to see him leave in July, but for now, they are delighted to have him in their ranks.