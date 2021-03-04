The EHF Champions League Men match against Elverum Handball was always going to be emotional for the FC Porto players, but just a few days after losing their goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana, the Portuguese side recorded a seven-goal win, 38:31, on an emotional Thursday evening to finish group A in fifth place.

GROUP A

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs FC Porto (POR) 31:38 (11:16) (Match played in POR)

Porto were clearly ahead of their opponents in the first half and led by five at the break

while Elverum only scored 48 per cent of their attacks in the opening 30 minutes, Porto were much more efficient thanks to Victor Iturriza, who scored four and led his team in a perfect end to the half

Elverum came back within two with 11 minutes left to play, but Porto remained in control, with Antonio Areia and Iturriza scoring enough goals to keep the Portuguese side ahead

in the last 10 minutes, the Portuguese side cruised away again to secure the win

thanks to this victory, Porto secured fifth place in group A; Elverum finished last

Porto will face Aalborg in the play-off round, while Elverum will meet group B winners Barça in the knockout phase

A perfect tribute to Alfredo Quintana

Alfredo Quintana was everywhere tonight – in Rui Silva’s tears during the remembrance minute before throw-off, in every spectator’s thoughts, in the silence that enveloped the Dragao Arena in the opening moments of the game, he was everywhere.

As hard as it must have been for Porto players to go on the court on Thursday night, they delivered the perfect tribute by winning this game.