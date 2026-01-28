Portugal defeat Spain to finish main round on a high
Two days ago, Spain beat France with tactical masterclass at the Men's EHF EURO 2026. On Wednesday, their performance was far different, losing against Portugal for the first time at an EHF EURO final tournament.
Thanks to the 35:27 win, the Costa brothers and their teammates are still in the race for the 5/6 placement match on Friday, which would guarantee them a direct spot at the 2027 IHF World Championship — but they rely the results of the other games.
I think we were not focused, for sure. For me it’s our worst game in the whole tournament. We were happy before the game, we managed to make a great tournament, but today really was our worst performance.
We said we wanted to give ourselves all of the chances to win and to go to the 5/6 placement game. And I think we took that game by the right end, like we really played well, on both sides of the court. It was a really good game from us, against a very tough team of Spain, who had just beat France. I am really proud of what we were able to do, despite being tired and already eliminated.