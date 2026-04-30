Thüringer HC, Viborg HK, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom will take over the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy in Dijon, France, for the final showdown of the EHF European League Women 2025/26, but only one of them can lift the coveted trophy.

The referee pair of Malgorzata Lidacka and Urszula Lesiak from Poland have been chosen to oversee the final on Sunday 17 May, which will crown this season's champions.

The full list of referees for the two semi-finals, 3/4 placement match and final is available below:

Saturday 16 May

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST - Thüringer HC (GER) vs Viborg HK (DEN)

Referees: Milica Pavicevic / Sladjana Martinovic (MNE)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST - JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN)

Referees: Andrea Pepe (ITA) / Simona Stancu (ROU)

Sunday 17 May

3/4 placement match, 15:00 CEST

Referees: Jovana Dasic / Charlotte Husomanovic (NOR)

Final, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Malgorzata Lidacka / Urszula Lesiak (POL)