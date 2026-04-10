Ticket sales for EHF Finals Women 2026 in Dijon starts

Ticket sales for EHF Finals Women 2026 in Dijon starts

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European Handball Federation
10 April 2026, 14:00

Just days after the semi-final pairings were drawn last Tuesday, the first batch of tickets for the EHF Finals Women 2026 in Dijon have become available. Starting on Friday (10 April) at 14:00 CEST, fans can purchase weekend tickets for the final tournament of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 at the Palais des Sports Jean-Michel-Geoffroy on 16/17 May.

The excitement in the build-up to the EHF Finals Women 2026 in Dijon is growing. With just five weeks to go, the battle for the EHF European League Women 2025/26 title is approaching fast.

Last Tuesday, the draw paired defending title holders Thüringer HC with Viborg HK for the first semi-final on Saturday 16 May at 15:00 CEST, followed by hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball taking on MOL Esztergom at 18:00 CEST in the second match for a place in Sunday's final.

Now fans can secure their seats in the Palais des Sports Jean-Michel-Geoffroy to make sure they won't miss a single ball of the thrilling two-day action.

The sale starts this Friday (10 April) with weekend tickets, allowing fans access to the arena on both playing days to watch all four matches — the semi-finals on 16 May, and the third-place match and final on 17 May. Those weekend tickets can be purchased here.

Day tickets will become available later.

Tickets come in two price categories, depending on whether the seats are higher up or lower down in the arena. Youth tickets, for fans between four and 13-years-old, are available to reduced prices.

  Lower stands Higher stands
     
Weekend (4 matches) €80 €68
Weekend — youth   €55
     
Saturday (2 matches) €40 €35
Saturday — youth   €28
     
Sunday (2 matches) €45 €40
Sunday — youth   €32


VIP tickets are also available; for more information on those, contact EHF Marketing directly.

 

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