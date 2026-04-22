Thüringer HC, Viborg HK, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom will take over the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy on 16/17 May in the final showdown in Dijon, France, for a chance at European glory.

New name: EHF Finals Dijon métropole

The sixth edition of the pinnacle event is held in Dijon for the first time, with the metropolitan region centered around the city joining as the naming rights partner for the business end of the competition: EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026.

The cooperation between EHF Marketing, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and 'Dijon métropole' lays a powerful foundation for an unforgettable event. The joint efforts aim to elevate the final weekend experience for teams and fans alike, setting the stage for a high-quality event that will crown the 2025/26 champions.

Hosting the final stage of the competition is a testament to the continued development of handball in the region, highlighting the ongoing efforts of advancing not only the sport, but also the women’s game, as emphasised by François Rebsamen, president of Dijon métropole.

The city’s women’s team, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, has reached the EHF Finals for the second time in a row, another reflection of the region’s growing presence on the European handball stage.

Four contenders vying for the trophy

The action-packed final weekend promises plenty of excitement, with the EHF Finals Dijon métropole line-up offering a unique mix of experienced clubs and new competitors.

The first semi-final features reigning champions Thüringer HC and three-time EHF Champions League winners Viborg HK battling for a seat in the final. The German side aims to repeat the success of their previous campaign, while the Danish club relies on a vast international experience — including a second-place finish at the EHF Finals Women in 2022 — ahead of the clash in Dijon.

Following their third-place result last year, and with the fans in Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy on their side, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball will face debutants MOL Esztergom in the second semi-final, with the Hungarian participants hoping to continue to write history for the club.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday 16 May, as the event is scheduled to reach its peak on Sunday 17 May, when the 3/4 placement match and the final will be played.

Grab your tickets now

With 25 days to go, the countdown to the EHF Finals Dijon métropole is officially on, and tickets are selling fast.

Fans can now secure their seats for the event with day tickets and weekend passes available for purchase. Additionally, the after party on Saturday will make for a memorable weekend, with tickets already available for purchase on the website.

Hurry up and buy your ticket now to witness the thrilling battle for the coveted trophy!