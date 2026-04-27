2024/25 semi-finalists target return to Hamburg

2024/25 semi-finalists target return to Hamburg

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EHF / Courtney Gahan
27 April 2026, 13:00

The final obstacle on the path to the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 awaits — the EHF European League Men 2025/26 quarter-finals begin on Tuesday 28 April, with six teams taking the court for the first-leg clashes. On Wednesday, SG Flensburg-Handewitt will start the next step in their title defence when they meet Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in an all-German tie to conclude the first leg.

For Flensburg, Montpellier Handball, RK Nexe and MT Melsungen, the quarter-finals mark their second step in the knockout phase, as the four clubs reached this point through the play-offs. Hannover, THW Kiel, FC Porto and HC Vardar 1961 return to the EHF European League court after skipping the play-offs, a right earnt by finishing first in their main round groups. 

Nexe take on Kiel, Porto meet Melsungen and Vardar play Montpellier. The pairings mean that all four semi-finalists from last season — Flensburg, Kiel, Melsungen and Montpellier — could return to the business end of the competition. But they must take aggregate wins over two legs in order to do so.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

RK Nexe (CRO) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Tuesday 28 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • RK Nexe qualified for the quarter-finals by beating IFK Kristianstad 68:61 on aggregate, winning both legs of the play-off tie; prior to that, they ranked second in main round group IV and won preliminary group H
  • Kiel finished top of main round group I — arguably the most competitive group, as three of its sides have reached the quarter-finals; they are the only team yet to drop a single point in the EHF European League this season
  • Nexe’s overall record in the EHF European League Men 2025/26 stands at seven victories, one draw and four losses; they have won their last four matches in a row
  • for Nexe, it is the first international quarter-final appearance since 2022/23; their best result was reaching the EHF Finals in 2021/22, ranking fourth
  • 2022/23, when playing the EHF Champions League, was the last time Kiel did not progress past the quarter-final stage of a European cup competition — before the EHF European League semi-finals last season, they played the EHF FINAL4 2024

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KLAHN 10 03 26 0306496
For me, every game in Croatia is special. In Nasice, it's perhaps even more so, because it's not far from my hometown of Đakovo, and family and friends will be there to support us. Nexe is definitely a stronger team than they were a year ago. We have to stay focussed and cool in this unique atmosphere and never lose sight of our goal — Hamburg.
Domagoj Duvnjak
Centre back, THW Kiel

MT Melsungen (GER) vs FC Porto (POR)

Tuesday 28 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Melsungen proved each leg is very much its own game on the path to the quarter-finals: after losing the first-leg play-off to Fredericia by six goals and trailing the whole match, they dominated the second clash for a nine-goal win and a 64:61 aggregate victory
  • Porto finished top of group II in the main round and first in preliminary group D; their EHF European League season record is eight wins and two defeats
  • Melsungen also won their preliminary round group and had a perfect record of wins in that stage, but in the main round, the German side lost three of four games and only narrowly secured second place behind Vardar
  • Melsungen have a much shorter international record than Porto and this is their fourth quarter-final appearance; last season, reaching the EHF European League semi-finals, was their best result
  • in 2024/25, Porto were knocked out by Montpellier in the quarter-final stage; their best European cup result was third in the last season of the EHF Cup, in 2018/19

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DSC 5162
Porto plays with a lot of intensity and emotion. But we are playing at home. I hope for a great atmosphere, and then I am convinced that we will create a good starting position for the second match.
Roberto Garcia Parrondo
Head coach, MT Melsungen
DSC 4919 2_Alina Kaesler

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

Tuesday 28 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • a battle between two past EHF Champions League winners, with Vardar having clinched the trophy in 2017 and 2019 and Montpellier the victors in 2018 and back in 2003; both line-ups have changed dramatically since those recent successes
  • a strong main round, in which they won three games on the trot to conclude the four-match phase, propelled Vardar to the top of main round group III and directly to the quarter-finals
  • the Macedonian side have had only two losses in 10 EHF European League 2025/26 games — one in each stage, with the preliminary round defeat by just one goal at the hands of IFK Kristianstad
  • having ranked third in group I, Montpellier arrived at the quarter-finals by way of the clearest aggregate win of the play-offs, beating Elverum 67:59 on aggregate (36:24 and 35:31)
  • facing two other semi-finalists from 2024/25 in their groups, Montpellier could not beat Kiel but did take one win over Flensburg — their only losses in the season came against those German powerhouses
  • while MHB made the EHF Finals Men last season and in 2022/23, Vardar have not played an international quarter-final since their second title-winning EHF Champions League season in 2018/19

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SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)

Wednesday 29 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Flensburg are the back-to-back title winners in the EHF European League Men 2025/26 and have played a European cup competition every season since 1995/96; Hannover are playing only their third international season and their second international quarter-final after the EHF Cup 2018/19
  • Flensburg survived their first play-off appearance since 2022/23, beating SAH - Aarhus 71:65 on aggregate to reach their sixth consecutive European cup quarter-final, across both the EHF European League and EHF Champions League
  • after winning preliminary group A with six victories in six games, Flensburg had a rough main round, with only one win in four matches; they narrowly placed second in group I ahead of Montpellier and behind Kiel
  • Hannover won preliminary round group G and main round group IV, thereby progressing straight to the quarter-finals; they lost just two games in this EHF European League season — one in each phase
  • Flensburg back Marko Grgić is the leading scorer remaining in the competition, with 68 goals; his teammate Johannes Golla is close behind on 65

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260301 033 TSV Hannover Burgdorf Against Kadetten Schaffhausen
For me, the first match is always the most important match. Keys of the match will be our defence and performance of the goalkeeper. Not lose balls in attack to play stable offensively. In this kind of matches, our concentration and focus will be vital! I have trust in my team.
Juan Carlos Pastor
Head coach, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
20260407 Flensburg SAH IAJ10929

Photos © Sascha Klahn (main), Alina Kaesler & Ingrid Anderson-Jensen (in-text)

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