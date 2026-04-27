For Flensburg, Montpellier Handball, RK Nexe and MT Melsungen, the quarter-finals mark their second step in the knockout phase, as the four clubs reached this point through the play-offs. Hannover, THW Kiel, FC Porto and HC Vardar 1961 return to the EHF European League court after skipping the play-offs, a right earnt by finishing first in their main round groups.

Nexe take on Kiel, Porto meet Melsungen and Vardar play Montpellier. The pairings mean that all four semi-finalists from last season — Flensburg, Kiel, Melsungen and Montpellier — could return to the business end of the competition. But they must take aggregate wins over two legs in order to do so.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Tuesday 28 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV