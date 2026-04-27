2024/25 semi-finalists target return to Hamburg
The final obstacle on the path to the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 awaits — the EHF European League Men 2025/26 quarter-finals begin on Tuesday 28 April, with six teams taking the court for the first-leg clashes. On Wednesday, SG Flensburg-Handewitt will start the next step in their title defence when they meet Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in an all-German tie to conclude the first leg.
For me, every game in Croatia is special. In Nasice, it's perhaps even more so, because it's not far from my hometown of Đakovo, and family and friends will be there to support us. Nexe is definitely a stronger team than they were a year ago. We have to stay focussed and cool in this unique atmosphere and never lose sight of our goal — Hamburg.
Porto plays with a lot of intensity and emotion. But we are playing at home. I hope for a great atmosphere, and then I am convinced that we will create a good starting position for the second match.
For me, the first match is always the most important match. Keys of the match will be our defence and performance of the goalkeeper. Not lose balls in attack to play stable offensively. In this kind of matches, our concentration and focus will be vital! I have trust in my team.