Montpellier take emphatic victory over Vardar
They recorded the clearest aggregate win of the play-offs and then secured the most decisive result of the first-leg quarter-finals: Montpellier Handball appear in a prime position to return to the EHF Finals Men following a 33:23 victory against HC Vardar 1961. After reaching the final of the EHF European League Men last season, Montpellier want nothing less than to be part of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026. Vardar target their first international semi-final appearance since their EHF Champions League win in 2018/19 — the year after Montpellier won their last trophy in the top flight.
We finish with the biggest goal difference at the end, which is a satisfaction, but the difference could have been bigger, or smaller. I’ve known several different atmospheres at Vardar, but next week it will be a full house. We have the experience of what happened in Kiel two years ago…
We played well defensively and were very disciplined in the first half and tried to stop their transitional play. We played 7-6 to change things as we had a limited roster. I was disappointed with the beginning of the second half as we made mistakes, and the last quarter was hard. Overall, the end result seems logical to me.