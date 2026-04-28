While history has shown that no difference created in the first leg is insurmountable, the French team bring a promising lead into the second leg in North Macedonia next week. However, they will not forget missing the EHF Champions League semi-finals two seasons ago after winning the first-leg quarter-final against fellow EHF European League 2025/26 quarter-finalists Kiel decisively.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Top scorers: Bryan Monte 6/10, Kyllian Villeminot 6/7 (Montpellier Handball); Joao Francisco 6/8, Uroš Mitrović 6/14 (HC Vardar 1961)

Montpellier’s win was all but clear with 20 minutes to go, when they led by seven and carried all the momentum; it was certain when they stayed in front 25:17 as the last 10 minutes began

driven by a great Remi Desbonnet between the posts and powerful shots from back Bryan Monte, who scored the side’s first three goals, Montpellier were the leaders from the outset

the French side’s clearest advantage in the first period was four, at 7:3 in the 18th minute and 9:5 in the 24th, but the difference was as narrow as two several times, including at the break

supporting solid defence from Montpellier, Desbonnet saved at 44 per cent up to the 20th minute and finished the half with five saves at 35.71 per cent; in the second period, he returned to over 40 per cent

after the two-goal distance at half-time, Vardar’s hopes were quickly dashed — outscoring their visitors 8:3, Montpellier opened a commanding lead, 20:13, as the clock hit 40 minutes

Brazilian headliners: Monte shines at Montpellier

In the summer of 2023, a 20-year-old Bryan Monte arrived at Montpellier from Pinheiros in his native Brazil. Then marked as one of Brazil’s most exciting talents, Monte has excelled at Montpellier — and was a huge reason for the win in the first-leg quarter-final. Monte powered Montpellier’s attack early on, scoring five of the side’s 10 goals in the first 25 minutes.

Last season, he was MHB’s second top scorer as they reached the final in the EHF European League, and prior to that, he netted 72 in his debut EHF Champions League season. When Brazil secured their historic best result at the World Championship in 2025, ranking seventh, Monte was their third top scorer, despite being only 21 at the time.

Monte was not the only Brazilian to stand out in the clash, with Vardar driven by centre back Joao Francisco, on six goals. Francisco was carried off field with an injury just past the 40-minute mark — a huge blow to the side.