Montpellier take emphatic victory over Vardar

Montpellier take emphatic victory over Vardar

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
28 April 2026, 22:50

They recorded the clearest aggregate win of the play-offs and then secured the most decisive result of the first-leg quarter-finals: Montpellier Handball appear in a prime position to return to the EHF Finals Men following a 33:23 victory against HC Vardar 1961. After reaching the final of the EHF European League Men last season, Montpellier want nothing less than to be part of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026. Vardar target their first international semi-final appearance since their EHF Champions League win in 2018/19 — the year after Montpellier won their last trophy in the top flight.

While history has shown that no difference created in the first leg is insurmountable, the French team bring a promising lead into the second leg in North Macedonia next week. However, they will not forget missing the EHF Champions League semi-finals two seasons ago after winning the first-leg quarter-final against fellow EHF European League 2025/26 quarter-finalists Kiel decisively.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) 33:23 (12:10)

Top scorers: Bryan Monte 6/10, Kyllian Villeminot 6/7 (Montpellier Handball); Joao Francisco 6/8, Uroš Mitrović 6/14 (HC Vardar 1961)

  • Montpellier’s win was all but clear with 20 minutes to go, when they led by seven and carried all the momentum; it was certain when they stayed in front 25:17 as the last 10 minutes began
  • driven by a great Remi Desbonnet between the posts and powerful shots from back Bryan Monte, who scored the side’s first three goals, Montpellier were the leaders from the outset
  • the French side’s clearest advantage in the first period was four, at 7:3 in the 18th minute and 9:5 in the 24th, but the difference was as narrow as two several times, including at the break
  • supporting solid defence from Montpellier, Desbonnet saved at 44 per cent up to the 20th minute and finished the half with five saves at 35.71 per cent; in the second period, he returned to over 40 per cent
  • after the two-goal distance at half-time, Vardar’s hopes were quickly dashed — outscoring their visitors 8:3, Montpellier opened a commanding lead, 20:13, as the clock hit 40 minutes

Brazilian headliners: Monte shines at Montpellier

In the summer of 2023, a 20-year-old Bryan Monte arrived at Montpellier from Pinheiros in his native Brazil. Then marked as one of Brazil’s most exciting talents, Monte has excelled at Montpellier — and was a huge reason for the win in the first-leg quarter-final. Monte powered Montpellier’s attack early on, scoring five of the side’s 10 goals in the first 25 minutes.

Last season, he was MHB’s second top scorer as they reached the final in the EHF European League, and prior to that, he netted 72 in his debut EHF Champions League season. When Brazil secured their historic best result at the World Championship in 2025, ranking seventh, Monte was their third top scorer, despite being only 21 at the time.

Monte was not the only Brazilian to stand out in the clash, with Vardar driven by centre back Joao Francisco, on six goals. Francisco was carried off field with an injury just past the 40-minute mark — a huge blow to the side.

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20260428 ELM Montpellier Vardar Gallery 0
We finish with the biggest goal difference at the end, which is a satisfaction, but the difference could have been bigger, or smaller. I’ve known several different atmospheres at Vardar, but next week it will be a full house. We have the experience of what happened in Kiel two years ago…
Valentin Porte
Right back, Montpellier Handball
20260428 ELM Montpellier Vardar Quote Cupic
We played well defensively and were very disciplined in the first half and tried to stop their transitional play. We played 7-6 to change things as we had a limited roster. I was disappointed with the beginning of the second half as we made mistakes, and the last quarter was hard. Overall, the end result seems logical to me.
Ivan Cupic
Head coach, HC Vardar 1961
20260428 ELM Montpellier Vardar Gallery 0
Laura Etienne
20260428 ELM Montpellier Vardar Main
Laura Etienne
20260428 ELM Montpellier Vardar Gallery 1
Laura Etienne
20260428 ELM Montpellier Vardar Gallery 2
Laura Etienne
20260428 ELM Montpellier Vardar Gallery 3
Laura Etienne
20260428 ELM Montpellier Vardar Gallery 4
Laura Etienne
20260428 ELM Montpellier Vardar Gallery 5
Laura Etienne

all photos © Laura Etienne

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