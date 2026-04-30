“I’m really proud of what we have achieved this season already, but the job is not over. We know that the month of May is full of finals, in every competition, and there is no room to calculate,” explains Danish centre back Stine Lønborg.

In her fourth season with the club, Lønborg has impressed, earning her first caps for the Danish national team in March.

“I feel like I have made so much progress on and off the court since I arrived here. Me and Dijon are really a perfect match,” she says. “I learnt a new language and a new culture and I love the city here, the people and the food. But, as a player, I really like it how they play in France, with faster pace and dynamics.”

Playing with confidence, Lønborg admits that she is now “more aware of my strengths. I have worked a lot on them but also on the things I felt I was less good at, and I feel like I am definitely a better handball player now than four years ago.”