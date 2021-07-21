Respect Your Talent takes next step

W19 EHF EURO stars enjoy meeting Lekic

Sweden's Charite Mumbongo, who was named as the best defender in the Women's 19 EHF EURO 2021 All-star Team, believes that Respect Your Talent will prove just as valuable in helping her to develop off the court as on the court.

"It was good to learn new things, not just handball ones, but also how to be a better human in every aspect, handball too," said Mumbongo.

At the tournament in Slovenia, Mumbongo had the opportunity to meet Serbia centre back Andrea Lekic. Mumbongo is pleased that Lekic is lending her support to helping the next generation of players develop.

"Andrea Lekic is a very funny person and charismatic. It is very good that she can be here to help new generations," added Mumbongo.

Slovenia's Erin Novak, who was named as her side's best player in their match against Slovakia, endorsed Mumbongo's view that spending time with Lekic was beneficial.

"It was really nice that Andrea Lekic was here, she taught us things about ourselves, our talent, and I think I will respect myself and my talent even more now," said Novak.

Lekic highlighted the importance of mental coaching, sports law and media

“What I found out a little bit later and they have the opportunity to do now, is mental coaching. I think it’s a great thing and a great opportunity to invest in yourself”, said Lekic and continued: “From other topics, I would have liked to have the opportunity to understand a little bit more about the sports law.

“It’s very important even though it sometimes doesn’t look like it is. They are 19 and they cannot realise that but nowadays it’s very important to know to whom you are going to give your future and to whom you are going to give this possibility to help you in the future about the contracts and choosing the clubs”, concluded Lekic who has been the ambassador of the project since 2019.

Furthermore, she pointed out the importance of social media management topics with regards to raising the popularity of handball. All these topics will be available in the Respect Your Talent toolkit app, coming in December 2021.