Rewind: The 2006 Beach Handball EURO

In a nutshell

For first time in the competition’s short history, the Beach Handball EURO headed for Germany and the northern coastal resort of Cuxhaven.

Unashamedly copy/pasting from Wikipedia, we learn that the town…

is home to an important fisherman's wharf and ship registration point for Hamburg as well as the Kiel Canal until 2008. Tourism is also of great importance. The city and its precursor Ritzebüttel belonged to Hamburg from the 13th century until 1937. The island of Neuwerk, a Hamburg dependency, is located just northwest of Cuxhaven in the North Sea. The city's symbol, known as the Kugelbake, is a beacon once used as a lighthouse; the wooden landmark on the mouth of the Elbe marks the boundary between the river and the North Sea and also adorns the city's coat of arms.

Wikipedia DOESN’T tell us about the 2006 Beach Handball EURO, so we’ll tell you instead. In total 16 nations descended on Cuxhaven, with 16 men’s and 14 women’s teams taking part.

The list of competing nations were Spain, Hungary, Turkey, Germany, Serbia and Montenegro, Croatia, Russia, Ukraine, Cyprus, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Poland and Greece.

From the President

As well as thanking the local organisers and the German Handball Federation, EHF President Tor Lian, in his programme notes, was excited to see beach handball blossoming further.

“From the very first Beach Handball Championship in Gaeta in 2000 to the fourth edition of this sport discipline, we have seen Beach Handball go from strength to strength,” said the then-President.

“The development of the sport seems to know no boundaries and interest from all areas - from teams involved to the spectators - has soared!”