EHF Finals Women proves big hit across social media

Nantes Atlantique Handball’s historic EHF European League Women triumph last weekend caught the imagination of fans on the EHF’s digital platforms with over half-a-million impressions recorded over the weekend.

The moment the French club lifted the trophy to celebrate their first ever European trophy was a particular hit with online fans. Posts across social media containing the celebrations of the team were the most popular – especially on the EHF European League Instagram account with one post reaching well over 300,000 fans.

The footage of Guillaume Saurina’s team lifting the trophy was naturally of huge interest to those Nantes fans watching from home with the historical moment helping boost the total number of video views across EHF European League channels to over 75,000 across the two days of competition.

Furthermore, in an EHF first, each of the four post-match press conferences were streamed live via Twitter’s new Spaces function, enabling the 8,000 EHF European League followers on the platform to listen directly to the immediate reaction of coaches and players after each match.

The event in Baia Mare was also a success in terms of TV coverage, as the first edition of the EHF Finals Women was broadcast by more than 20 TV stations in total to more than 50 territories and worldwide coverage was secured on EHFTV.com.

Almost 25,000 users were active on EHFTV across Saturday and Sunday during the duration of the EHF Finals Women, contributing to almost 200,000 page views.

The digital coverage of the event was the perfect complement to keep the fans informed and also to transmit the spectacle and the thrilling moments experienced last weekend in Baia Mare.