Rostov go back to winning ways against Buducnost

Buducnost BEMAX have their worst start in the DELO EHF Champions League since the 2006/07 season, after conceding their fourth loss in a row, 25:19, against Rostov-Don.

GROUP A

Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 19:25 (10:14)

the Montenegrin side had their worst start of the season in the DELO EHF Champions League since the 2006/07 season and have now tied their worst-ever losing run, seven games, entering the current season with three losses in a row

Rostov had to wait for 17 minutes before taking the lead for the first time, 8:7, after Swedish line player Anna Lagerquist scored three times

the Russian side ended the first half with a 8:3 run, as right wing Iuliia Managarova and centre back Grace Zaadi scored two goals each, powering to a healthy 14:10 lead

Rostov’s defensive display was once again superb, with the Russian side boasting the top defence in the competition, conceding only 22.5 goals per game

Buducnost remain winless against Rostov in three mutual matches, with the Montenegrin side on their way to the first group phase elimination since the 2009/10 season

A tale of two teams heading into different directions

Buducnost have the second-youngest team in the competition, an average age of 21.8 years old, and their lack of experience is there on display every time they take the court. The Montenegrin side have the worst attack in the DELO EHF Champions League, scoring an average of 22.5 goals per game and one of the worst defences, conceding at a rate of 30.75 goals per game.

They could only stay afloat against Rostov for the first 20 minutes, as the Russian side came back to their winning ways, after a loss in the previous round against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Per Johansson’s side is now back on the podium in the standings and is still eyeing safe passage to the quarter-finals by winning the group.