SC Magdeburg deny Barça Super Globe payback

The German outfit defeated the Spanish side 41:39 after overtime. The teams were tied 35:35 at the end of 60 minutes and then pushed each other goal for goal in overtime before an Omar Ingi Magnusson brace gave the holders a two-goal cushion that they held till the finish.

It was a match that will live long in the memory, most notably for the 80 goals that fans saw. Magdeburg took early control, but Barça fought back by switching to a 5-1 aggressive defence.

However, they couldn’t stop Magnusson who ended the match as leading scorer with 13 goals, which helped his side join Fuchse Berlin and Barça as the teams who have retained the title.