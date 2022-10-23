SC Magdeburg deny Barça Super Globe payback
SC Magdeburg had to push themselves to the limits to successfully defend their IHF Super Globe title and deny European champions Barça for a second year in a row.
The German outfit defeated the Spanish side 41:39 after overtime. The teams were tied 35:35 at the end of 60 minutes and then pushed each other goal for goal in overtime before an Omar Ingi Magnusson brace gave the holders a two-goal cushion that they held till the finish.
It was a match that will live long in the memory, most notably for the 80 goals that fans saw. Magdeburg took early control, but Barça fought back by switching to a 5-1 aggressive defence.
However, they couldn’t stop Magnusson who ended the match as leading scorer with 13 goals, which helped his side join Fuchse Berlin and Barça as the teams who have retained the title.
Magdeburg made a strong signal of their intention to fight like never before to defend their title by opening an 8:4 lead after eight minutes. Barça hit back with a 4:1 run to cut the gap to a single goal, with Dika Mem finding the net with three goals from three shots.
The defending champs were 21:17 ahead at the break, helped by Barça missing penalties from Aleix Gomez and Melvyn Richardson, and the form of keeper Nikola Portner who made 10 saves in the first half.
Again, Magdeburg started the half the stronger to open a 26:20 lead, but again Barça fought back to 27:25. The Spaniards took control and appeared on course to snatch the title, but Hampus Wanne converted a penalty with four seconds left, to tie the game, 35:35.
It was a goal that brought on extra-time and while Barça will look back on missing four penalties, Magnusson had steel-like nerves to give his side victory.
FINAL STANDINGS
- SC Magdeburg (GER)
- Barça (ESP)
- KS Vive Handball Kielce S.A (POL)
- Al Ahly Sporting Club (EGY)
- Esperance Sportive De Tunis (TUN)
- Khaleej Club (KSA)
- Sport Lisboa E Benfica (PORl)
- Handebol Taubaté (BRA)
- Al-Kuwait (KUW)
- Mudhar (KSA)
- Sydney Uni Handball Club (AUS)
- Ministros Club (MEX)
Photos courtesy of the IHF