20210307 Buducnost FTC Gallery2
EHF Champions League

Schedule set for final hurdle on road to Budapest

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation19 March 2021, 10:00

120 minutes of handball is all that separates Europe’s elite eight from a place in the showpiece event in women’s club handball, the DELO EHF FINAL4.

And now the dates and times for the two quarter-final legs have been released, with the first leg taking place on 3/4 April and the second leg a week later.

All matches have been scheduled at different times, meaning you will not miss a moment of the drama on EHFTV.

First leg

CSM Bucuresti vs CSKA
Saturday 3 April at 16:00 CET

Buducnost vs Györi Audi ETO KC
Saturday 3 April at 18:00 CET

Vipers Kristiansand vs Rostov-Don
To be confirmed

Brest Bretagne Handball vs Metz Handball
Sunday 4 April at 14:00 CET

Second leg

Rostov-Don vs Vipers Kristiansand
Saturday 10 April at 16:00 CET

Györi Audi ETO KC vs Buducnost
Saturday 10 April at 18:00 CET

Metz Handball vs Brest Bretagne Handball
Sunday 11 April at 14:00 CET

CSKA vs CSM Bucuresti
Sunday 11 April at 16:00 CET

20210318 Pölvi Musting 2000Px
Previous Article Victories give Pölva “pride and confidence”
20210319 Damböck Feature Main 2000Px
Next Article Damböck dreams of hunting foxes

Latest news

More News