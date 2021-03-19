Schedule set for final hurdle on road to Budapest
120 minutes of handball is all that separates Europe’s elite eight from a place in the showpiece event in women’s club handball, the DELO EHF FINAL4.
And now the dates and times for the two quarter-final legs have been released, with the first leg taking place on 3/4 April and the second leg a week later.
All matches have been scheduled at different times, meaning you will not miss a moment of the drama on EHFTV.
First leg
CSM Bucuresti vs CSKA
Saturday 3 April at 16:00 CET
Buducnost vs Györi Audi ETO KC
Saturday 3 April at 18:00 CET
Vipers Kristiansand vs Rostov-Don
To be confirmed
Brest Bretagne Handball vs Metz Handball
Sunday 4 April at 14:00 CET
Second leg
Rostov-Don vs Vipers Kristiansand
Saturday 10 April at 16:00 CET
Györi Audi ETO KC vs Buducnost
Saturday 10 April at 18:00 CET
Metz Handball vs Brest Bretagne Handball
Sunday 11 April at 14:00 CET
CSKA vs CSM Bucuresti
Sunday 11 April at 16:00 CET