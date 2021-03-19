Schedule set for final hurdle on road to Budapest

120 minutes of handball is all that separates Europe’s elite eight from a place in the showpiece event in women’s club handball, the DELO EHF FINAL4.

And now the dates and times for the two quarter-final legs have been released, with the first leg taking place on 3/4 April and the second leg a week later.

All matches have been scheduled at different times, meaning you will not miss a moment of the drama on EHFTV.

First leg

CSM Bucuresti vs CSKA

Saturday 3 April at 16:00 CET

Buducnost vs Györi Audi ETO KC

Saturday 3 April at 18:00 CET

Vipers Kristiansand vs Rostov-Don

To be confirmed

Brest Bretagne Handball vs Metz Handball

Sunday 4 April at 14:00 CET

Second leg

Rostov-Don vs Vipers Kristiansand

Saturday 10 April at 16:00 CET

Györi Audi ETO KC vs Buducnost

Saturday 10 April at 18:00 CET

Metz Handball vs Brest Bretagne Handball

Sunday 11 April at 14:00 CET

CSKA vs CSM Bucuresti

Sunday 11 April at 16:00 CET