Schmid’s play of the day and Norwegian adventures

The past week on social media has been marked by EHF Champions League players swapping handball for adventure sports or poolside fun, and farewells and new appointments as the 2020/21 season draws closer.

Following the draw for the EHF Champions League 2020/21 on Wednesday, Europe’s elite clubs took to their social media accounts, looking ahead to the upcoming season and examining their opponents.

MOL-Pick Szeged also looked ahead to the 2020/21 season, with a cartoon drawn by a fan of the club and artist Daniel Hudi. They have come so close in recent years and it is no secret in which city Szeged want to end their next Champions League campaign. It is only fitting to remind though, that the winners' trophy looks completely different now - check for yourself here.

CSM Bucuresti announced a new assistant coach for 2020/21 – none other than former player and winner of the Champions League with the Romanian side in 2016, Iulia Curea.

Nicolas Tournat, who is departing HBC Nantes for PGE Kielce, is receiving a touching farewell from his current club. Nantes shared a photo of Tournat in his early days with the club, long before he was a key part of the side reaching the Champions League final in 2018.

Meanwhile, Porto shared some secret skills of their coach Magnus Andersson.

Some are looking forward, some are looking back, and increasingly more are returning to work. DELO WOMEN’S Champions League title holders Györ are one such side, and Anne Mette Hansen gave us a glimpse into their early sessions – where Kari Brattset and Beatrice Edwige are proving the value of their line player skills.

Orlen Wisla Plock are also back to training, eagerly awaiting the start of the 2020/21 season.

But for others, there is still summer holiday time ahead. Team Esbjerg wing Marit Røsberg Jacobsen showed off the spectacular scenery in her home country Norway – and enjoyed it from a unique viewpoint.

There seems to be some plan for to promote tourism in Norway, as Malin Aune shared an equally appealing view of the landscape and has us dreaming of a summer escape to the north.

Brest Bretagne Handball line player Sladjana Pop-Lazic explored a different kind of hilly landscape, visiting France's Dune of Pilat.

Others chose to enjoy the weather poolside, like Porto’s Alfredo Quintana and Victor Iturriza.

Before he joins Veszprém for the upcoming season, Jorge Maqueda celebrated his three-year anniversary with his wife, former Spain national team player Macarena Aguilar.

Just as he brings us so many top moments on the court, this week’s social media highlight has to be Andy Schmid’s skills, with a little help from his Rhein-Neckar Löwen teammate Mikael Appelgren.