Introducing the sound of handball

Is there a more iconic movement in handball than the jump shot? Probably not. That is why this mastered piece of skill has become the backbone for a new holistic approach to sound, which the EHF and EHF Marketing have had captured in order to make a unique and recognisable acoustic connection between what happens on the court to those off it.

The EHF are the first sporting federation to have such an approach to sound identity, and much like the visual brand identity, the EHF’s brand sound will acoustically connect the various leagues and tournaments that fit under the EHF umbrella.

For the EHF brand sound, sound agency WESOUND got to this core of the Sound of Handball and created a handball sound DNA as the recurring element across all audio-visual applications. Having sat through hours of enthralling handball footage, it soon became clear that jump shot could carry the emotions of the game in a single sound – and extract it into a rhythmic design pattern.

The result is a sound that was first heard around the EHF Champions League brand roll-out. A sound that encapsulates not just the jump sound but the excitement and exhilaration of handball. A head-turning, adrenaline-pumping theme that guarantees to give you goosebumps.

It will be a sound that will complement all audio-visual communications, including the opening and close sequences for TV elements, digital streaming platforms and social media content.

But, more importantly, it will be that sound that transports you back to the time your favourite player scored that epic final-second buzzer-beater at the EHF FINAL4.

It is the sound of handball.