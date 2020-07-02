Feast your eyes on the new EHF Champions League trophies

The teams battling to win the EHF Champions League next season now know the prize they are fighting to win following the unveiling of the newly designed trophies.

The iconic trophies, which are the same for men and women, have been partly made from recycled materials, including recycled handballs.

They are the work of Spanish agency Sustain Awards by Oiko Design Office, who specialise in the design and production of environmentally friendly trophies.

Their design was chosen from 27 companies and artists from 12 countries around Europe during a tender process held by EHF Marketing. The sustainability of the materials used, a design that reflects the equality between women and men, as well as the spectacular way in which the trophies reflect the core of the sport, were the key elements in the choice of the winning design.

The concept behind the design is to emphasise the main objective of the sport: scoring a goal, as well as reflecting the dynamic movement of the ball hitting the target. The shield shape transmits the importance of teamwork in handball while the net itself symbolised the connection within the team.

With a new era for handball now under way, the trophies not only emphasise the new brand but also reflect the EHF Champions League’s and EHF FINAL4’s reputation as handball’s premium events.