Semi-finals set at Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025

THW Kiel will play Montpellier Handball in one semi-final, while MT Melsungen meet SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the all-German encounter in the other match.

The semi-finals will be played at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg on Saturday 24 May, with the final and the third-place match on Sunday 25 May.

This is the first time ever that three former EHF Champions League winners are part of the EHF Finals. Kiel (2007, 2010, 2012 and 2020), Montpellier (2003, 2018), and Flensburg (2014) have together won seven trophies in the top-flight competition.

Montpellier and Flensburg both also have prior experience of the EHF Finals. After quarter-final elimination in 2022/23, Flensburg bounced back to claim the trophy in Hamburg in 2024 after defeating Füchse Berlin in the final. Meanwhile Montpellier were fourth in 2022/23.

THW Kiel have never played the EHF Finals, but in addition to their EHF Champions League trophies they claimed the title in the legacy second-tier competition, the Men’s EHF Cup, in 2018/19.

Melsungen have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals of an EHF club competition before, and have reached the EHF Finals after starting the EHF European League season in the qualification round.

This is the second year in a row that the EHF Finals are hosted in Hamburg. EHF President Michael Wiederer, who carried out the draw, said the Barclays Arena was a “perfect venue” which had also hosted other top events including Men’s EHF EURO 2024 matches. Tickets are available here.





