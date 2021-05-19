Sorhaindo: “What I have got at Barça is like family”

After 11 seasons in Barcelona, French line player Cédric Sorhaindo will leave the Spanish club in the summer, heading to Dinamo Bucuresti.

But before moving, he still has a couple of games to play with Barça, most notably the second leg of the EHF Champions League quarter-final against HC Meshkov Brest on Thursday at 20:45 CEST.

It will be Sorhaindo’s last appearance at the Palau Blaugrana in the Champions League with the Barça jersey on.

“I will play this last game at the Palau as if it was my first,” the 36-year-old line player said. “I want to play this game as if I was a child, being excited about hearing the anthem for the first time and making the most of it. But that also means preparing the best I can.”

Sorhaindo, who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain HB for five seasons, arrived in Barcelona in 2010. He lifted the Champions League trophy twice with the club, in 2011 and 2015, while playing two more finals.

“I feel privileged to have been through this with such a mythical jersey on my shoulders. I arrived here at 26, and I see myself in what the club stands for,” Sorhaindo said.

“Barça are such a big part of my life: Coach Xavi Pascual is like my dad, Dika Mem is like my son. What I have got here is family.”